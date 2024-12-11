Delta: Barely A Week After Death Of Okuama PG Another Leader Dies In  Nigerian Army Cell

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Barely a week after the death of Okuama community President General, Delta State, Pa James Oghoroko, in the Nigerian military detention, an 81 years old Dennis Okugbaye, Okuama community treasurer has reportedly died in the same circumstances, SaharaReporters reliably learnt.

SaharaReporters gathered that the news of the death of Pa Okugbaye which broke Tuesday has added to the severe tension in Okuama community.

The late Okugbaye was arrested along late Oghoroko, Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs. Mabel Owhemu and Mr. Dennis Malaka; all leaders in Okuama community were picked up on August 18 and 20, 2024 and have remained in military detention without trial.

Pastor Akpos Okugbaye confirmed the news of his father’s demise to SaharaReporters, saying his father passed on, Tuesday.

It was gathered that Okugbaye family had within Monday and Tuesday sent close to over N401,000 for Okugbaye’s medical treatment.

Recall that shortly after the demise of Pa Oghoroko, the people had raised serious concerns over the failing health condition of Pa Dennis Okugbaye, and demanded for his immediate release before he gave up the ghost on Tuesday.

A military medical report of the Late Okugbaye dated 6th December, 2024 sighted by SaharaReporters however shows that Pa Okugbaye was recommended for release due to his deteriorating health and age, but the authorities refused to release him.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that hundreds of residents of Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State comprising women and youths staged a peaceful protest against the torturng to death of their President-General, Pa James Oghoroko, by the Nigerian Army.

The protest, Saharareporters gathered, took place on Sunday.

The aggrieved protesters had given the Nigerian government and the military authorities seven-day ultimatum to release five community leaders still being held captive in military detention, and the body of the late Pa Oghoroko.

The protesters warned that failure by the Nigerian government and the Nigerian Army to effect release of the detained community leaders after the seven-day ultimatum will lead to their resorting to self-help.

The deceased President-General, Pa Oghoroko, was arrested alongside Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Malaka, Madam Mabel and one other, between August 18 and 20, 2024, and had remained in unknown military detention facilities since then.

