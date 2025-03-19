Delta APC Executive Committee Rejects Call For Removal Of Felix Morka

Share This





















SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

19th March, 2027

*Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,*

National Chairman,

All Progressives Congress (APC),

National Secretariat,

40 Blantyre Crescent,

Wuse 2, Abuja.

Dear Sir,

*RE: PETITION AGAINST THE NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY, BARR. FELIX MORKA, FOR GROSS ABUSE OF OFFICE AND CALL FOR HIS REMOVAL*

We, the majority members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter, hereunder named, write to express our utmost dismay and condemnation of the action of the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, in bringing the above-referenced petition. Further, we wish to state as follows:

The petition was authored unilaterally by Sobotie without reference to, and without the approval of, the State Executive Committee (SEC), on whose behalf he claims to have submitted the disturbing and dishonorable petition dated 17/03/2025, demanding the removal of the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Barr. Felix Morka, from office.

The petition is grossly misconceived, petty, reckless, and disclosed no reasonable or justifiable basis to call for the removal of the NPS from office. It shows that Sobotie lacks understanding of the limits of his authority as state chairman and the requisite constitutional process for the discipline of officers of the respective organs of the Party, particularly the National Working Committee (NWC).

Sobotie’s petition contains two allegations against the NPS:

Firstly, it claims that the NPS issued a press statement clarifying that the NWC did not grant approval for the creation and inauguration of a Delta State APC Leadership Council, and did so without consultation with the NWC. The clarification offered by the NPS was necessitated by a claim contained in a press statement issued by the state publicity secretary, which declared that the NWC had granted approval for the creation and inauguration of the council. We fully support the position of the NWC that the council is not an organ created or recognized under the Party’s constitution, and, in any event, was never discussed or approved by the SEC.

Secondly, Sobotie alleged that the NPS declared Senator Omo-Agege as the leader of the Party in a television interview. We have diligently searched for any television news reports where the alleged statement declaring Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as leader of the Party in Delta was made by the NPS.

We did not find any such television news report. The allegation is untenable, as it has no factual basis to begin with. We cannot but wonder why Sobotie is morbidly opposed to any reference to Senator Omo-Agege as leader of the Party. Senator Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the 9th Senate, as the Governorship candidate of the Party in the 2023 general election, led the Party to a record success, winning two Senatorial seats, a House of Representatives seat, and seven House of Assembly seats. Clearly, Sobotie is committed to serving interests different from the interest of our Party.

It is disheartening that Sobotie would seek to smear Barr. Morka, a fine and highly distinguished Deltan who is serving the nation so admirably, with these contrived and baseless allegations. As the state chapter, we take immense pride in his accomplishments and unreservedly support his continued service as NPS.

We categorically condemn and dissociate ourselves from the petition. The allegations are baseless and constitute a blatant attempt to silence a courageous voice in defense of the Party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration. We fear that Sobotie has been commissioned by external political interests to undermine the effectiveness of the office of NPS.

We wish to express full faith and confidence in Barr. Morka’s leadership, service, and impeccable commitment to our party’s ideals. Morka has acted and continues to act with extreme decorum and professionalism in the discharge of the functions of his office.

We urge the NWC to discountenance the petition as frivolous and reckless and dismiss it in its entirety. Sobotie’s actions are a clear violation of Section 21.2v of the party’s constitution, which explicitly prohibits members from providing false information to any party organ and engaging in unauthorized publicity of party disputes without exhausting all internal avenues for settlement or redress. This blatant disregard for party procedures and protocols is unacceptable and warrants immediate suspension.

By releasing the petition to the public, Sobotie has not only violated the constitution but also undermined the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms. This behavior is unbecoming of a party leader and demonstrates a lack of commitment to upholding the party’s principles and procedures. We urge the party leadership to take immediate action to address this violation and ensure that Sobotie is held accountable for his actions.

We would also like to use this medium to bring to the attention of the NWC that Sobotie’s leadership as state chairman has been an unmitigated disaster. He has consistently proved incapable of discharging the functions of his office. He has been absent without explanation for prolonged periods, foisting a vacuum of leadership that has enabled impostors and unauthorized elements to undermine the party’s institutional integrity and effective functioning.

Since his emergence as chairman, Sobotie has failed to convene any meetings of the SEC and failed to convene regular meetings of the SWC. Sobotie has continued to operate in a dictatorial fashion, unilaterally usurping the authority of the SEC and SWC without restraint. He has also perfected the use of proxies in a clear abdication of responsibility and betrayal of trust.

We unequivocally condemn Elder Sobotie’s cozy relationship with the Delta State government, controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This illicit association has severely undermined our party’s integrity, exposing us to political manipulation and sabotage. Furthermore, we have strong reason to believe that Sobotie has been commissioned and is subsequently compromised by his financial ties to the Delta State government, a glaring conflict of interest that erodes trust in his leadership and loyalty to our party.

We had thought it best to wait until the next congress to address the threat that Sobotie represents. However, the damage that his continued stay in office is inflicting on the party is incalculable and may become irremediable if nothing is done to constrain Sobotie’s nefarious activities and damaging inactions.

We have completely lost confidence in Sobotie’s leadership as state chairman, as he continues to act with impunity in blatant disregard of the party’s constitution. We strongly urge the National Working Committee (NWC) to take immediate disciplinary action by suspending Sobotie from his position as state chairman. This decisive measure is crucial to prevent further damage to the party’s reputation and integrity.

By suspending Sobotie, the NWC can help mitigate the harm caused, restore the party’s vitality, integrity, and direction in the state, and ensure the APC Delta State chapter remains united and focused on its objectives. We respectfully request the NWC to exercise its authority and take prompt action to address this situation.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Signed on behalf of the undernamed majority members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter:

Chief (Barr.) Francis Obigbor State Deputy Chairman

Surveyor Peter Akarogbe State Secretary

Sir. Austin Oribioye – State Vice Chairman, Delta South Senatorial District Hon. Johnson Ejogbamu Okoro – State Organizing Secretary Deaconess Hoplyn Ayu – State Welfare Secretary Mrs. Hermia Doctor Akpomeyoma – State Assistant Women Leader Madam Loveth Onojoserio – Delta Central Zonal Women Leader Chief Rita Avweroba – Delta South Zonal Women Leader Chief (Mrs.) Onyeisi Ochei – Delta North Zonal Women Leader Chief Chukwutem Nwogor – Delta North Zonal Youth Leader Comrade Hyacinth Ede Ewariezi – Delta South Zonal Youth Leader Comrade Famous Oyibo – Delta Central Zonal Women Leader Prince (Hon.) Harry Tuoyo – State Assistant Publicity Secretary Barr. Mudiaga Kingsley Okpako – State Assistant Legal Adviser Hon. (Mrs.) Blessing Brume-Ataguba – Assistant State Welfare Secretary Comrade Freedom Ekpeni – State Assistant Youth Leader Comrade Chuks Erhire – State Ex-Officio Barr. Bawo Wesley Edema – State Ex-Officio

LGA CHAIRMEN

Hon. Obakpororo Onoabeje – Ughelli North Sir. Isaiah Kekeje – Ughelli South Comrade David Rheriobore – Udu Comrade Wilfred Ileleji – Uvwie Chief Efe Amughoro – Ethiope West Chief Julius Ogboru – Ethiope East Surveyor Friday Erubasa – Sapele Comrade Eric Afe – Okpe Prince Mario Owumi – Warri South Collins Ebieto – Warri South West Omatseye Akatakpo – Warri North Julius Oruma – Patani Barr. Daniel Emebuno – Isoko North Comrade Vincent Egbogbo – Isoko North Kayode Tinaka – Bomadi Moni Seikemienghan – Burutu Hon. Hilary Fada Ibude – Ika South Samuel Ekene Kerry – Ika North East Ogbueshi Dada Okolo – Oshimili South Hon. Augustine Nnabuife – Oshimili North Chief Matthew Chinye – Aniocha South High Chief Greg Dike Onah – Ndokwa West Chief Kris Oputa – Ndokwa East Churchill Edem – Ukwuani

LGA SECRETARIES

Okeh A. Man United – Okpe Sunday Ashibuogwu – Aniocha South David Chibueze Onwunmaez – Aniocha North Jude Okafor Ifechukwude – Oshimili North Onorioma David – Isoko North Erike Tarike Raphael – Warri South West Adausi Anthony Dibiya – Patani Obi-Okpor Ugochukwu – Ndokwa West Siko Ejenmi Powell – Warri North Izekor Frank – Ika South Livingstone Okechukwu Owasim – Ika North East Kpeku Gabriel E. – Udu Ese Jerry Azakaza – Warri South Ovumedia Monday Tobore – Ethiope East James Amagre – Uvwie Hon. Oseh Michael Oghenegueke – Ethiope West Urete Charles Ughoreruojo – Isoko South Odigidawu Favour – Ukwuani Chief (Barr.) Mrs. Beauty Ubogun-Nze – Ughelli North Hon. Ohwojero Lucky – Sapele Sir. Ambrose Oyovwe – Ughelli South Pastor Uba Emmanuel – Ndokwa East Enaikobi Ebiakpo Genial – Bomadi Onwudinjo Chibueze Charles – Oshimili South Black Beke Precious – Burutu

SERVING AND FORMER MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR. Deputy President of the 9th Senate Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Senator of 8th & 9th Senate Hon. Erhiatake Ibori -Suenu – Member, House of Representatives Hon. Temi Harriman, Former Member, House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei – Former Member, House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Daniel Reyenieju – Former Member, House of Representatives

FORMER AND SERVING PRINCIPAL OFFICERS OF THE DELTA STATE HoHOUSE ASSEMBLY

Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Olisa Imegwu – Former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Monday Ovwigho Igbuya – Former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi – Former Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Hon. (Chief) Julius Okpoko – Former Minority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly Hon. Harvest Igben – Former Minority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly Hon. Innocent Anidi – Former Minority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly Hon. Moses Anaughe – Former Minority Whip, Delta State House of Assembly Hon. (Barr.) Edafe Emakpor – Minority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly

Cc:

HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR

Presidential Villa,

Aso Rock Abuja.

HE Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON

Vice President

Residence, Abuja

HE Sen. Godswill Akpabio,

Senate President,

National Assembly

Complex, Abuja.

Members of the National

Working Committee

National Secretariat,

Abuja

