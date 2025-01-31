Delta: Angry Mob Sets Suspected Yahoo Boy Ablaze For Beheading Woman In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension gripped Otor-Owhe community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday after an alleged internet fraudster, popularly known as a “Yahoo boy,” was lynched by a mob for allegedly beheading a woman.

Witnesses said the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Oghenero, was caught after killing the woman, known as Oshomirara, on her farm.

He was seen returning from the bush carrying a polythene bag dripping with blood, but no one suspected foul play until the woman’s headless body was discovered, it was gatherd.

“You do me, I do you!” one of the angry youths was heard shouting in a viral video as the enraged crowd descended on the suspect. The video also showed the suspect pleading for forgiveness while struggling for his life before he was set ablaze.

Local vigilantes and youths reportedly traced him to his house, where they found the severed head of the victim. He was then shot in both legs as he attempted to escape before he was burnt alive by the mob.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many decrying both the suspected ritual killing and the jungle justice that followed.

Confirming the incident, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, said security operatives had been deployed to the area to prevent further violence.

“The suspect murdered the woman in the bush, severed her head, and took it to his house. When the headless body was discovered, community members traced him to his residence, found the victim’s head, and set him ablaze,” Edafe said.

He warned residents against taking the law into their own hands, emphasising that jungle justice hinders proper investigation and prosecution of criminals.

DailyTrust

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com