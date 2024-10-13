Delta Acting Gov Urges FRSC Devise Methods Of Identifying Drunk Drivers

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The acting Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has called on special marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to devise methods of identifying drunken drivers on the highway.

Onyeme made the call on Saturday in Asaba during the commissioning of the secretariat for special marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Delta Sector Command.

The acting governor who lauded special marshals for building a befitting secretariat, commended them for devoting time to assisting FRSC in the arduous task of saving Nigerian drivers and their passengers from avoidable accidents.

According to him: “I wish to remind both the Road Safety Corps and marshals of their core mandate of controlling the speed and other forms of misdemeanor of motorists on our highways.

“Continue to ensure that motorists are dissuaded from engaging in telephone discussions while on the steering; such indiscipline often results in avoidable accidents with attendant needless loss of lives.

“I commend all the special marshals in this zone for devoting time to assisting the Federal Road Safety Corps in the arduous task of saving Nigerian drivers and their passengers from avoidable accidents and deaths.

“Marshals should continue to render the selfless services which have distinguished them among compatriots nationwide.”

The acting governor while commending the Special Marshals for their patriotic zeal in rendering selfless services to save lives across the country, called for more stringent measures to check the use of illicit drugs by motorists.

He said: “Your sacrifices are appreciated by all well-meaning Nigerians. You have so stamped yourselves and your competence that the fear of Road Safety officials and marshals are increasingly becoming the wisdom of drivers and other road users.

“But I am also aware that the issues of drunk driving and driving under the influence of psychotropic substances, overloading and inability to use seat belts, serious as they are, still prevail in spite of the best efforts of the Road Safety Corps and marshals.

“This calls for renewed efforts to curb these excesses; do not relent your efforts.”

Onyeme urged officials of FRSC to endeavour to use verbal caution, especially when the volume of traffic is high and the offence is minor.

Earlier, in an address, the Coordinator, Special Marshals RS5.2, Delta Sector Command, Idolor Odafe, said the newly built office secretariat was a fulfillment of a collective vision borne out of a shared commitment to enhancing road safety infrastructure and supporting the operations of FRSC within the state.

Odafe noted that the secretariat stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the special marshals of Delta State.

He noted that the resourcefulness and generosity demonstrated by the members through their selfless contributions made it possible to initiate and complete the secretariat.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com