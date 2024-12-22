Death Over Stampede For Food: Omirhobo Calls For Execution Of Corrupt Nigerian Leaders

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)- With the recurrence of the death of Nigerians while struggling for food, Lagos Lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Bar.) Malcolm Omirhobo has called for the summary trial, hanging or shot at close range of Nigerian leaders found guilty of corruption.

Recall that no fewer than 65 Nigerians, including both children and adults, have died in stampedes during the distribution of foodstuffs across the country within the last one week,

The tragedies are allegedly attributed to widespread hunger and the harsh economic realities following federal government policies.

In December 2024 alone, 65 people have died at palliative distribution venues due to stampedes as desperate individuals struggle to obtain a cup of rice to feed their families.

On 18 December 2024, 35 children tragically lost their lives during a stampede at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan that spiralled out of control.

Again, on 21 December 2024, another stampede occurred in Abuja at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, resulting in at least 10 deaths, including four children.

On the same day, a similar tragedy unfolded in Anambra, where 20 people lost their lives during a food distribution exercise.

Reacting in his X platform @Malcolminfinite to reoccurrence of death as a result for struggling for food, Malcolm Omirhobo recalled growing up in Nigeria in the seventies and eighties with plenty to eat, lamenting that it is sad to see Nigerians today die in stampedes while struggling for a plate of food.

Consequently, he advised that corrupt leaders and officials deserve to be summarily tried and hanged or shot at close range.

Hear him, “Growing up in Nigeria in the seventies and eighties with plenty to eat , it is sad to see Nigerians today die in stampedes while struggling for a plate of food . Honestly our corrupt leaders and officials deserve to be summarily tried and hanged or shot at close range.”

