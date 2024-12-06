Death of Okuama PG: Dafinone Consoles Family, Calls On Military To Release Other Detainees

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (NEWSRANGERS)=-Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Senator Ede Dafinone, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Okuama people and the family of late President-General, Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko, one of the leaders arrested by the Nigerian military in August 2024, who died in military custody.

He also called on the Military authority to release unconditionally Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Pa. Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and Mrs Rita Akata who were arrested between August 18 and 20, 2024, as a fallout of the Okuama crisis or charge them to a civil court.

The Delta Central lawmaker added that the current posture of the military authority, where they have assumed the position of prosecutor and the judge in their case, doesn’t speak well for Nigeria’s democracy.

Reacting to the news of the death of the Okuama leader in military detention, Senator Dafinone, who had written to the military authority on the need to respect the rights of the arrested Okuama leaders, decried the death of Pa. Oghoroko in military detention.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko, President-General of the Okuama community, who died in military custody under distressing circumstances. Pa Oghoroko was a respected leader, dedicated to the progress and unity of Okuama.

“His demise is a painful loss to his family, the Okuama people, and Delta Central as a whole. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire Okuama community during this difficult time. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“While grieving this unfortunate incident, I strongly call on the military authorities to unconditionally release Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and Mrs Rita Akata, who were detained alongside Pa Oghoroko following the Okuama crisis. Whilst we await the official confirmation from the military authorities, the death of Pa Oghoroko in detention also calls into question the conditions under which prisoners are held by the Nigerian Army and in particular the continued good health of the remaining detainees from Okuama in Ughelli South.

“If there are allegations against these individuals, they must be charged to a competent civil court for a fair trial. The continued detention of these community leaders without trial violates their fundamental human rights and undermines the rule of law.

“The military’s current stance—acting as both accuser and judge—sets a dangerous precedent that is incompatible with Nigeria’s democratic ideals. Our democracy rests on the pillars of justice, equity, and due process, and any deviation from these principles erodes public confidence in our institutions. I urge the military to prioritize transparency and accountability, as they are essential for national unity and progress.

“As the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, I assure the Okuama people of my unwavering support in their quest for justice. I will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected and together, we will ensure that the values of justice and democracy prevail,” the statement signed by Senator Ede Dafinone,

Delta Central Senatorial District.

