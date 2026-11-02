Delta Police Neutralise Two Suspected Kidnappers/Armed Robbers, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Ughelli Community

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recovered an AK-47 rifle and 26 rounds of live ammunition following a gun duel between operatives and suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe revealed in a statement that on 31st October 2026, at about 2035hrs, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), in collaboration with the Ughelli Vigilante, acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout in a forest in Ekrerhavwe, Ughelli North LGA.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire, prompting a gun duel during which two suspects sustained gunshot injuries, while others fled into the forest. The injured suspects were taken to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor. One AK-47 rifle, 26 rounds of live ammunition and two face masks were recovered during the operation” he disclosed.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale reiterated the command’s commitment to combating kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the State.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to support police operations. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

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