Dafinone’s Humility, Forthrightness And Accessibility Commendable -Uvwie Monarch

By Emmanuel Ogheneochuko Arodovwe_

LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom HRM Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso JP, OON, Abe I, has commended the senator representing the people of Delta Central Senator Ede Dafinone for his easy accessibility and responsiveness.

He made the remark after the launch of his autobiography ‘Odyssey of Royalty’, held at his palace on the 14th of February, 2026.

Among other things, His Royal Majesty said Dafinone’s humility, forthrightness and accessibility was worthy of commendation. He noted further that the senator takes calls and responds to text messages promptly. And when he misses calls, he returns them as soon as he is able to. He commented that this is the hallmark of leadership and discipline, and that leaders at all levels ought to emulate these prized qualities.

It is worthy of note that since his election as Delta Central Senator three years ago, Ede Dafinone has been widely commended for his reach ability and affableness. He is not one who stands aloof away from his people. He is responsive, reachable and visible.

His contact numbers are in the public space, and his offices both in Abuja and at home are open to all at all times.

Senator Dafinone was present at the book launch which held on Saturday 14th February 2026 at the Palace of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, GRA, Effurun, Delta State. He was also one of the launchers of the book.

It is in such little things that the quality of good leaders are made evident. Senator Dafinone has distinguished himself as a responsive leader of his people. In a Nigerian political firmament bedeviled by high handed, egotistic and immodest dispositions, it is heartwarming to know that the representative of the Delta Central people is not given to these negative qualities.

