Dafinone Welcomes Oborevwori To Otovwodo Flyover Groundbreaking In Ughelli, Hails Infrastructure Drive In Delta

LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone welcomes His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to the historic groundbreaking ceremony of the Otovwodo Flyover in Ughelli, Delta State.

Dafinone in a statement made available to Urhobotoday said the project is not merely a construction of concrete and steel, but a significant milestone in the journey toward modernising our urban centres.

He applauded the Governor and his administration for their visionary approach to the infrastructure facelift currently sweeping across Delta State, demonstrating a commitment to progress that transcends political lines.

According to Dafinone, the Otovwodo Flyover, much like the other strategic projects being executed across the state, is a vital intervention that will fundamentally transform the socio-economic landscape of Ughelli and its surrounding communities.

“For years, this junction has been a point of significant gridlock; once completed, this flyover will ensure the seamless movement of goods and people, drastically reducing travel time and boosting commercial activities. By enhancing our logistics framework, we are opening Delta Central to new investments and ensuring that Ughelli remains a bustling hub for trade and commerce.

“This project is a clear testament that Governor Oborevwori is steadfast in keeping his electoral promises. Through his “MORE” Agenda, the Governor is proving his dedication to advancing Delta and delivering meaningful development to every corner of the state,” he stated.

Dafinone explained that it is heartening to see an administration prioritise projects that have a direct, positive impact on the daily lives of their constituents, ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt by the man on the street through improved accessibility and enhanced safety.

“As we witness this landmark development, I wish to remind all Deltans that sustainable growth is only possible in an atmosphere of peace and cooperation. I call on the good people of Delta Central and the state at large to continue to offer their unalloyed support to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration. Our collective cooperation is the fuel that will drive these projects to timely completion and ensure that the vision for a more prosperous Delta becomes a reality for all.

“Furthermore, I urge our citizens to remain steadfast in their support for the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the state and federal levels, we are seeing a concerted effort to stabilise our economy and rebuild our infrastructure, which is essential for the long-term development and stability of our great nation,” he stated.

