Dafinone, Urhobo Stakeholders Engage Military For Release Of Detained  Ewu-Okuama Leaders

LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central in the 10th Senate, Senator Ede Dafinone, has assured the Urhobo people that his office and key Urhobo stakeholders are actively engaging with the military authorities to secure the release of Ewu-Okuama leaders who have been in military custody for almost a year.

Recall that Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, the President General of the Okuama Community, Pa James Oghoroko, Treasurer Pa Dennis Okugbaye, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and Mrs. Rita Akata were arrested by the military between August 18 and 20, 2024. They were detained over alleged involvement in the killing of 17 soldiers reportedly on a peace mission to the Okuama community, only Dennis Okugbaye was released after rumours of his death in detention.

Speaking as a guest on Crown FM Effurun, in a programme monitored by our correspondent, the Delta Central lawmaker decried the continued detention of the Okuama leaders without formal charges for about a year. He reiterated calls by prominent Urhobos for their unconditional release or for the detainees to be brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.

According to him: “Efforts to secure the release of our people currently in captivity have been ongoing. This is not just the work of my office, but also of several senior figures in Delta State — including some based abroad Urhobo leaders — who are committed to ensuring that these individuals are either released or formally charged to an open court. The matter remains a top priority. The families are in constant touch with me, and we are guiding them in their own approaches while they, in turn, lend support to ours.

“I can confirm that my office is in regular contact with both the Nigerian Army and the justice system to find ways of resolving the situation. Our goal is simple: to secure the release of our people from detention. Tragically, one of the detainees has died while in custody. We are pressing the authorities to release his body to his family so he can be given a proper burial. This matter is actively on the table, and we are exploring every possible avenue to bring the remaining detainee’s home.

“My recent discussions on this matter have focused on ensuring that we do not allow anniversary to pass without resolution. No one should be held for a year without trial or formal charges.

“Our governor and other prominent Urhobo leaders are pulling their weight on this matter. We are not sleeping over the plight of our Okuama brothers held in military custody for over a year now. But this is not a matter to be used for politics or to score cheap political points, as some would like. We are talking about human lives — our brothers.”

Senator Dafinone also disclosed that his office, the Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and other national legislators from Delta Central are pushing for improvements on the Benin/Sapele/Effurun Highway. He noted that he has been in constant communication with the Minister of Works regarding urgent repairs from Koko Junction to the Effurun Roundabout, with work already commencing on some sections.

On the economy, the Senator expressed optimism that the bold policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would soon yield results.

“On the economic front, our focus remains on improving the capacity of our people to pay bills, buy land, build homes, and acquire assets. This is a shared goal among members of government at various levels in the state. I must commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making tough decisions that many before him avoided — including removing fuel subsidies and adjusting the foreign exchange system. These reforms are re-engineering the economy, and while the pain is real, it is part of the necessary adjustment process.

“We are beginning to see signs of progress. Economic indicators suggest we are on the right path, and my personal belief is that by the end of this year, or by the first quarter of next year, Nigerians will begin to see and feel the benefits of these bold reforms. For example, the price of a bag of rice, which peaked late last year at about ?100,000, has now dropped to around ?70,000. It’s still high, but it is moving in the right direction, and further adjustments are expected as the government continues to keep a close eye on the situation.”

He urged the people of Delta Central to continue supporting President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori’s Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda, stressing that with the state’s alignment to national politics, Delta would experience greater development going forward.

