Dafinone Urges Security Agents To Investigate, Dismantle Network Of Children Abduction In Delta Community

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-Disturbed by the rate of children abduction in Agbarho, Ughelli-North local government area of Delta State, Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has appealed to Delta State Police Command, Ughelli Area Command, and relevant federal agencies to intensify investigations, strengthen patrols, and work closely with NAPTIP to dismantle any networks behind these abductions whether ritual or trafficking-related.

The Senator who made the appeal in a statement made available to Urhobotoday said he is deeply alarmed by the disturbing wave of child abduction in the community which fall within his senatorial district. He noted that the recent rescue of eight trafficked children in Delta proves that proactive measures can work.

He equally appealed to community leaders, under the guidance of Agbarho Monarch to sustain vigilance through neighbourhood watches, parental awareness, and partnerships with schools.

Dafinone urged them to resist jungle justice, just as he advised that they should channel their anger into unity, vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agents.

“Let us resist jungle justice and instead channel our anger into unity, vigilance, and cooperation with law enforcement. As your Senator, I remain committed to pursuing stronger security interventions and legislative safeguards for Delta Central. Together, we will overcome this menace and restore peace to Agbarho, Ughelli North, and our beloved Delta State.

“I am deeply alarmed by the disturbing wave of child abductions in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, which falls within the Delta Central Senatorial District I represent. Reports show that in recent months, more than six children—many between the ages of three and ten—have gone missing, leaving families devastated and the community in fear.

“This crisis, which spiked in June with four disappearances, sparked protests by aggrieved women on September 16 and culminated tragically on September 24 when a mob lynched a woman accused of attempted kidnapping. While the community’s frustration is understandable, such acts of jungle justice only deepen the crisis and risk innocent lives.

“To the grieving families, I extend my heartfelt condolences and solidarity. Your pain is our collective burden, and I pledge to continue pressing for answers and justice at the highest levels of government. Every missing child is a future we cannot afford to lose, and I will not relent until they are found and safety is restored.

“I call on the Delta State Police Command, Ughelli Area Command, and relevant federal agencies to intensify investigations, strengthen patrols, and work closely with NAPTIP to dismantle any networks behind these abductions—whether ritual or trafficking-related. The recent rescue of eight trafficked children in Delta proves that proactive measures can work. I also urge community leaders, under the guidance of the Ovie of Agbarho, to sustain vigilance through neighbourhood watches, parental awareness, and partnerships with schools,” he appealed.

