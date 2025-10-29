Dafinone To Dankwara: Your Promotion To DIG Is Well-Earned

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS OCTOBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, joined dignitaries and top security officials on Monday, October 28, 2025, at the official decoration ceremony of AIG Mohammed Dankwara, who was elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

Our correspondent noted that the ceremony marked a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within the Nigeria Police Force.

However, in his congratulatory message, Senator Dafinone commended DIG Dankwara for his remarkable professionalism, discipline, and unwavering dedication to duty. He described the promotion as a well-deserved recognition of the officer’s long-standing service and exceptional contributions to national security. The senator also applauded the Police Service Commission for maintaining a commitment to merit and excellence in its promotion processes.

“Congratulations to DIG Mohammed Dankwara on this well-earned promotion, which reflects not only his personal achievements but also the values of integrity and dedication that our Police Force stands for,” Senator Dafinone stated. “His elevation is a testament to years of consistent service and leadership within the Force.”

In the same vein, the super Senator as he is generally called by his people, further expressed confidence that DIG Dankwara would continue to demonstrate exemplary leadership and uphold the highest standards of policing in his new role. He emphasized that effective leadership at the top levels of the Nigeria Police is crucial to enhancing public trust and improving the security of lives and property across the nation.

He then extended his heartfelt congratulations once again to DIG Dankwara, wishing him continued success as he assumes greater responsibilities in the service of Nigeria. He reaffirmed his support for initiatives that promote professionalism, discipline, and accountability within the nation’s security architecture.

