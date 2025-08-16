Dafinone Reiterates Demand For Unconditional  Release Of Okuama Leaders In Military Detention

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has reiterated his call for the unconditional release of the remaining Okuama community leaders held in military custody for almost a year now.

The Senator who made the demand while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sapele Chapter who paid a courtesy visit on him at his residence in Sapele, Delta state said it was unacceptable for citizens to remain in detention without charges, revealing that one detainee had died in custody, while another was released in poor health.

“If they are innocent, release them. If they are not, charge them in an open court. One year in detention without trial is not justice,” he said, noting that two of the detainees lost their children while under incarceration.

Dafinone who reaffirmed his commitment to human capital development and accessibility for constituents as his focal point going forward maintained that his mission in the Senate was to empower people across all walks of life and ensure Urhobo voices remain strong at the national level.

He urged Sapele journalists to cultivate closer ties with him, stressing that representation works best when constituents know their senator personally. He lamented that some NUJ members claimed they had not interacted with him but pointed that he had never ignored legitimate requests for engagement.

“There’s no way journalists will reach out to me and I will not attend to them,” he assured.

Dafinone encouraged the NUJ to follow his verified social media handles for first-hand updates on his work, explaining that until recently most of his communication went through APC networks, unintentionally excluding non-party audiences. He said criticism on social media had prompted him to expand his information channels across party lines.

Reiterating his legislative priorities, Dafinone declared human capital development as the flagship of his tenure, citing the vast gap in infrastructure resources between himself and his predecessor. “If I can reach and empower more people than he did, I will have left a strong mark,” he said.

On accessibility, he shared instances of personal intervention in emergencies, including a late-night kidnapping case in which he mobilised security forces. He said any influence he had must be used to directly benefit his people. “If I have those instruments of power and I’m not deploying them for my constituents, I’m wasting them,” he stated.

Acknowledging funding limits for constituency projects, Dafinone disclosed that Delta Central’s requests for transformers, street lights, and school repairs totalled more than 700 items. “If I can complete 200 in four years, that would be a great achievement,” he said, explaining that certain projects, such as ICT centres, were meant to highlight broader needs like full digital access for all students.

He recounted a youth engagement programme at PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, where 100 young entrepreneurs received POS machines and ?50,000 each. While some critics dismissed the amount, he insisted it had a real impact. “Fifty thousand naira is something. It may not change your life, but it can change your situation,” he said.

On political distractions, Dafinone disclosed that those behind a recent recall campaign later demanded ?1.5 million to withdraw it, which he refused to pay. He condemned the use of media to tear down Urhobo leaders, warning it would erode the ethnic group’s influence in national affairs.

Looking ahead, he highlighted the reactivation of Sapele Port as a landmark target, though current funding only covers feasibility studies. He also pledged to halt asset stripping at the Delta Steel Company, noting that its revival faces serious structural and logistical challenges. “Let my work speak for me,” Dafinone concluded. “At the end of the day, what matters is the lives I have touched and the opportunities I have opened for my people.”

