Dafinone Reiterates Commitment To Work With FG Agencies To Resolve Ugbokodo’s Environmental Issues

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District In Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has reiterated his commitment to working closely with relevant federal agencies to ensure that Ugbokodo receives the protection and remediation it urgently requires.

The Senator made the statement when he and high-powered delegation from Okpe Kingdom Kingdom of Delta State led by His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd.), Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom visited the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume at Abuja

Other members of the delegation included Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency; Chief Clifford Kpikpini; Chief Napoleon Akpobecha; Chief Bright Igbako; and Chief Engr. J.O. Ebireri. They collectively underscored the urgency of federal intervention to prevent further loss of land and property.

Senator Dafinone emphasized the importance of environmental justice for host communities, noting that sustainable development cannot be achieved when communities that fuel the nation’s economy are left vulnerable to ecological disasters.

Speaking during the meeting, Senator Akume commended the Orodje for his distinguished service and leadership, assuring the delegation that the Federal Government was not deliberately neglecting Ugbokodo’s environmental plight.

He emphasised that the concerns raised were legitimate and deserved urgent attention, promising that the matter would receive serious consideration with a view to ensuring tangible action.

Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the long-standing ecological challenges confronting Ugbokodo community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, pledging concrete and speedy intervention to tackle shoreline erosion, flooding and environmental degradation in the oil-producing host community.

The engagement marks a renewed push by Okpe Kingdom and stakeholders in Delta Central Senatorial District to secure federal support for shoreline protection and environmental sustainability.

It reinforces their collective resolve to pursue community protection, environmental justice and long-term development for oil-producing and host communities in the Niger Delta.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com