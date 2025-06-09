Dafinone Reaffirms Support For Tinubu’s Economic Decisions, Says Policy  Is Yielding Results

Share This





















By Ovasa Ogaga,

LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has reaffirmed his support for the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, noting that though it seems tough at the beginning, but clearly it has shown positive signs.

Senator Dafinone speaking during the Delta Central All Progressives Congress leaders and stakeholders’ unity meeting held at Wetland Hotel, Ughelli, Delta State, applauded the President’s bold polices aimed at repositioning the country.

According to him, “our President met a very difficult economy when he took over in 2023. He boldly took some major difficult decisions that affected the economy of our great country. As an economist by training, I wish to tell the good people of Delta Central senatorial district that those hard decisions taken by Mr. President are about to start yielding fruits.

Senator Dafinone also enjoined Urhobo leaders and people to continue to support President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori’s administrations because they have shown commitment to the Nigeria project and if supported they will do more, stressing that with the alignment of the state to the federal government, more development will come to Delta.

He expressed optimism that the hardships experienced by citizens are nearing an end, attributing the unity of the Urhobo people to the positive changes anticipated from Tinubu’s economic reforms. Dafinone also commended Governor Oborevwori for his infrastructural upgrade across Delta State.

Delta Central APC also has unanimously declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the sole candidates for the 2027 general elections, a motion supported by prominent leaders during a unity meeting.

The motion which was moved by Hon. Francis Waive and seconded by Hon. Hallims Agoda, saw overwhelming support from all leaders and stakeholders present, solidifying their commitment to backing President Tinubu and Oborevwori for the upcoming elections.

In his remarks, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Barr. Festus Keyamo, emphasized the need for unity among party members, urging attendees to replicate the spirit of togetherness in their local wards. He stated, “Today’s meeting is a message for unity that we should all go back and unite ourselves.” Keyamo expressed confidence that the APC could achieve a historic milestone of delivering 100% of votes for the party in the 2027 elections.

The founding leader of Delta State APC, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, shared his excitement about the party’s growth, declaring, “Since 1999, PDP has been the Goliath in Delta while APC was playing the David. Today is a day of happiness.” He anticipated that the APC would significantly improve its electoral performance in 2027 compared to past elections.

Chief Ighoyota Amori, Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, praised the leaders for convening the unity meeting, framing it as a necessary step for the party’s readiness for the upcoming elections. Other key figures, including Stella Okotete of NEXIM Bank, Delta State APC Chairman Omeni Sobotie, and Chief Paulinus Akpeki, underscored the importance of grassroots mobilization and loyalty as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.

This gathering marks a significant step in the Delta APC’s strategy for 2027, reinforcing their commitment to a vision of progressive leadership and inclusive governance.

