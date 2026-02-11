Dafinone Reaffirms Commitment to Education, Hosts Outstanding Delta Central Graduate

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, has reiterated his strong commitment to empowering constituents through education, describing it as a critical tool for sustainable development and youth advancement.

Senator Dafinone made this known during a courtesy visit by Miss Favour Oghenetejiri and her mother at his Abuja office. The visit, our correspondent gathered was to express gratitude for the Senator’s support and encouragement toward Favour’s academic pursuits.

Miss Oghenetejiri, an indigene of Delta Central, is a high-performing scholar and a Second Class Upper (2.1) graduate of Microbiology from the University of Abuja. Her academic excellence and passion for healthcare distinguished her as a young professional with strong potential for impact.

However, in recognition of her achievements, Senator Dafinone facilitated her recommendation for Direct Entry admission into the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the University of Jos for the 2025/2026 academic session, marking a significant milestone in her educational journey.

Speaking during the visit, the Senator noted that supporting promising young people remains a core priority of his representation. He emphasized that investing in education is one of the most effective ways to secure a brighter future for Delta Central and the nation at large.

“Moments like this reinforce the importance of standing with our young people as they strive to achieve their dreams,” Dafinone said. “My office remains committed to opening doors of opportunity and ensuring that the aspirations of our talented youth in Delta Central are encouraged and supported.”

Speaking comparatively, the visit highlighted the impact of responsive leadership and mentorship, serving as an inspiration to other young constituents. It also reaffirmed Senator Dafinone’s ongoing dedication to nurturing academic excellence and human capital development across Delta Central.

