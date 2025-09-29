Dafinone, National Health Fellows Launch Diabetes Sensitisation And Testing Outreach Across Delta Central

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Office of Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, in collaboration with the National Health Fellows, announces the launch of the Delta Central Diabetes Sensitization and Testing Medical Outreach, scheduled to hold from 1st – 18th October, 2025 across all eight Local Government Areas in the district.

Diabetes remains one of the fastest-growing health challenges in Nigeria, with many cases going undetected until complications such as kidney failure, blindness, stroke, or even death arise. Unfortunately, access to routine testing and preventive care remains limited for many residents in Delta Central.

This outreach programme is therefore designed to bring free diabetes testing, sensitization, and community education directly to the people, empowering them with knowledge and early detection strategies. Themed “Come Check Your Sugar Level O!”, the initiative emphasizes prevention, lifestyle modification, and community awareness as critical tools in reducing the burden of diabetes.

Dates, Venues, and Contact Persons (National Health Fellows):

Sapele – Urban PHC – 1st October, 2025

Contact: Atahine Ogho Eguono – 07039103930

Ethiope West – Ogharefe 1 PHC – 4th October, 2025

Contact: Prudence Okeoghene Emudianughe – 08161669824

Ethiope East – Abraka PO PHC – 7th October, 2025

Contact: Peter Omehwe – 08036138084

Uvwie – Council Secretariat Hall – 9th October, 2025

Contact: Matthew Uruejoma – 07052936793*

Okpe – Council Secretariat Hall – 11th October, 2025

Contact: Ojeje Victory Fegor – 08138434899

Udu– Orhuwhorun PHC – 14th October, 2025

Contact: Okolosi Akpevweoghene – 07014049788

Ughelli North – Council Secretariat Hall – 16th October, 2025

Contact: Ugbarugba Onome Sandra – 09055156603

Ughelli South – Ewu PHC – 18th October, 2025

Contact: Edevwie Sunday – 07012663392

Time: 9:00AM (Arrival Time)

This initiative not only reflects Senator Ede Dafinone’s commitment to quality healthcare but also strengthens grassroots health systems through collaboration with the National Health Fellows. By promoting awareness, encouraging early testing, and linking residents with continuous support, the outreach contributes to reducing preventable deaths and advancing public health in Delta Central.

Together, we can build healthier communities and a stronger future for Delta Central

