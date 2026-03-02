Dafinone Mourns Death Of Devoted Democrats Ex-Delta Deputy Gov Elue

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State Senator Ede Dafinone mourns the death of former Delta State Deputy Governor Chief Benjamin Elue at the age of 85 years.

In a statement Dafinone said he received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Chief Benjamin Elue, former Deputy Governor of Delta State, at the age of 85, adding that he personified humility in service, dignity in leadership, and an abiding commitment to the growth of our dear state.

According to him, Chief Elue stood out as a statesman who understood the weight of public office and carried it with grace, wisdom, and quiet strength, just as he recalled tat as Deputy Governor to Chief James Ibori from 1999 to 2007, he exemplified outstanding loyalty and steadfast support for his principal, helping to foster stability within the executive arm of government at a critical period in Delta State’s democratic journey.

Dafinone disclosed that Elue’s conduct in office set a standard for constructive partnership, mutual respect, and collective responsibility in governance, stressing that he demonstrated loyalty in public service is not a weakness, but a strength anchored on shared vision and common purpose.

“Chief Elue was also deeply devoted to the ideals of democratic governance. He believed in institutions, due process, and the power of inclusive leadership to transform society. His legacy is one of collaboration over conflict, service over self, and progress over personal ambition. In an era when public service is often tested by division, he remained a symbol of unity and disciplined statesmanship.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Lady Esther Onyebuchi Elue, his family, Delta state government, associates, and the good people of Aniocha North. May his life of service continue to inspire leaders across generations, and may Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement read.

