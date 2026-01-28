Dafinone Holds Strategic Meeting With  Delta Central LG Chairmen, Moves To Align Federal, State Efforts

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone has held a strategic meeting with local government chairmen across Delta Central Senatorial District, setting the tone for stronger political coordination and grassroots development within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting took place at the Otor-Udu Gas Plant Hotel and was attended by seven of the eight local government chairmen in the district, with only the chairman of Ethiope West Local Government absent.

The interaction followed recent political realignments in Delta State, which saw former PDP local government chairmen move into the APC, leaving the party previously without grassroots leadership structures at the council level.

With the new political reality, Senator Dafinone was said to have considered it necessary to formally engage the chairmen, introduce himself, and build a working relationship that would allow for effective cooperation across the district.

Sources said the senator made it clear that the goal was not just political familiarity, but practical collaboration — identifying areas where the councils and the senator’s office can support one another in delivering development to local communities.

A key focus of the meeting, according to those present, was how to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach communities across Delta Central, especially in areas requiring federal intervention and policy support.

Senator Dafinone was also said to have assured the chairmen that he would work closely with the Delta State Governor to align state and federal efforts, ensuring that identified needs from the local governments are effectively channeled into development projects.

It was further gathered that the engagement was personally initiated and coordinated by the senator, following requests from constituents on the need for a direct interface with their representative at the National Assembly.

Participants described the atmosphere as constructive and forward-looking, with a shared understanding that cooperation across federal, state, and local levels is key to sustainable development.

Political observers say the meeting signals the beginning of a more structured approach to governance coordination in Delta Central, with Senator Dafinone positioning himself as a bridge between local councils, the state government, and the federal government.

