Dafinone  Hails Urhobo Amazon Akpevwe Ogboru’s  Motorcycle Expenditure  Across Twenty Countries

LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, on behalf of the great people of Delta Central Senatorial District, congratulate our daughter, Urhobo Amazon, Assistant Comptroller of Customs Akpevwe Ogboru, popularly known as Tracta 2, for successfully completing a grueling 72-day solo motorcycle expedition from Nigeria to Belgium and back.

Dafinone in a statement disclosed that the extraordinary cross-continental feat, which saw her traverse 22 countries across Africa and Europe, is not merely a personal accomplishment but a powerful demonstration of the indomitable Urhobo Spirit of courage, resourcefulness, and unwavering determination that we are exceptionally proud to celebrate.

“The scale of Assistant Comptroller Ogboru’s dedication is truly staggering. Setting off on August 1, 2025, she navigated demanding terrains before triumphantly arriving back in Nigeria on Saturday, October 11, 2025, to a warm reception at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post. The initial leg of her journey alone covered approximately 10,265 kilometers across 10 countries and two continents, proving her mettle and the resilience of her motorcycle, affectionately named “Rocky.” Her successful return underscores an exceptional level of preparedness, endurance, and physical tenacity in the service of a greater cause.

“Under the theme “Ride for Women Inclusivity and Cross-Border Research,” Assistant Comptroller Ogboru dedicated her journey to promoting women’s empowerment and encouraging the girl-child to pursue her dreams without fear. This powerful message, delivered across two continents, is a testament to her profound Strength of Character. Her own words—that she overcame hurdles, including minor bike issues, by relying on faith and a positive mindset—provide an enduring lesson in Resilience for all Nigerians facing daunting challenges.

“Today, Akpevwe Ogboru has cemented her place in Nigerian history by becoming the first female officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to undertake and complete such a demanding solo expedition. In achieving this, she follows the heroic, trail-blazing footsteps of the great Nigerian adventurer, Mr. Olabisi Ajala, who toured the world on a scooter in 1952. While we acknowledge the praise and support she has received from the NCS leadership for her bravery and dedication, her achievement transcends her uniform, strengthening Africa–Europe relations and projecting a positive image of Nigeria globally.

“I join Urhobo people, Deltans and indeed all Nigerians, in congratulating Assistant Comptroller Ogboru on this historic accomplishment. Her Courage serves as a vital spark for our youth, demonstrating that with focus and positivity, boundaries can indeed be transcended. I urge every Nigerian woman and girl to draw inspiration from the epic journey of Tracta 2 and embrace the limitless possibilities before them.”

