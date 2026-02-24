Dafinone Hails Ovie Of Mosogar On His Birthday Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has commended His Royal Majesty, Sunday Odogu Okpurhe Uduaka I, the Ovie of Mosogar Kingdom as he celebrate his birthday.

Dafinone in a statement said “This occasion celebrates not only Your Majesty’s birth, but a reign defined by service, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to your people. Your leadership continues to foster unity, cultural pride, and steady development within the kingdom.

“Your Majesty’s dedication to peace, progress, and the preservation of Urhobo heritage remains deeply inspiring. Under your guidance, Mosogar has enjoyed harmony, stability, and purposeful advancement, strengthened by your fatherly counsel and resolute stewardship.

“As you mark another year, I pray that the Almighty grants you continued strength, sound health, and divine wisdom. May your reign record even greater milestones and your throne remains a symbol of hope, justice, and enduring progress for Mosogar and the wider Urhobo Nation,” the statement read.

