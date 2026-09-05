Kidnappers Flee As Delta Police Rescue Abducted Woman In Sapele

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its ongoing fight against kidnapping, violent crime and other criminal activities across the State. The recent success has to with the rescue of a kidnapped woman in Sapele.

At about 1945hrs on 2nd September 2026, the Sapele Division received a distress report that a woman had been ambushed by armed men at the entrance of her residence along Eko Amukpe Road while attempting to drive into her compound. The suspects fired several shots into the air before taking her into a nearby bush.

Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sapele Division, immediately mobilised patrol and surveillance teams to the scene, where expended AK-47 ammunition shells were recovered. Operatives, supported by local vigilantes, thereafter commenced an intensive search of the surrounding bushes.

The search was sustained throughout the night into the morning of 3rd September 2026, mounting pressure on the kidnappers and forcing them to abandon the victim and flee. The woman was subsequently located and rescued unharmed and has since been reunited with her family.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP The Command has intensified efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale commended the operatives and local vigilantes for the successes recorded. He reiterated the Command’s determination to sustain intelligence-led operations and decisive action against kidnappers, cultists and other criminal elements across the State.

The CP assured residents that the Command will continue to identify criminal hideouts, apprehend offenders and recover illicit weapons, while urging members of the public to support the Police with timely and credible information.

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