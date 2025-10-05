Dafinone Free Diabetes Medical Outreach Touches Over 120 Lives In One Day In Ethiope-West

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Diabetes Sensitization and Testing Medical Outreach, an initiative of Senator Ede Dafinone in partnership with the National Health Fellows, brought hope and healing to residents of Ethiope West Local Government Area on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Over 120 people benefited from free diabetes and hypertension screening, tuberculosis testing, and medical counseling during the one-day programme.

The outreach, which forms part of a larger health intervention across Delta Central, aims to raise awareness about diabetes prevention and management while providing free tests and medications. Health officials described the turnout as “encouraging and inspiring,” with many residents showing deep appreciation for the life-saving initiative.

Flagging off the exercise, Prudence Emudianughe, the National Health Fellow for Ethiope West, said the programme was a reflection of Senator Dafinone’s vision for a healthier constituency. “The Senator’s heart for the people speaks volumes. Many here cannot afford basic tests, but today they’re getting them free,” she said. “This is what it means for leadership to meet people where they are.”

Representing Senator Dafinone, Mr. Nathan Ofomala noted that the Senator’s focus was on sustainable public health initiatives rather than one-off donations. “Senator Dafinone believes access to healthcare should not depend on social status,” he told participants. “He has always maintained that preventive health is far cheaper than curative health. This is why we’re going round all eight LGAs to reach those who need it most.”

Delivering a lecture on diabetes management, Dr. Abeke Kingsley, Executive Secretary of the Ethiope West Local Government Health Authority, educated residents on causes, risk factors, and preventive measures. He urged them to take personal responsibility for their wellbeing. “A healthy lifestyle is your best insurance,” Dr. Abeke said. “Check your blood sugar regularly, eat less processed sugar, and take walks every day. Small changes make a big difference.”

The session quickly became interactive as residents asked practical questions on diet and medication. Dr. Abeke patiently addressed each inquiry, explaining that diabetes was not a death sentence if properly managed. “If you know your numbers and take your drugs, you can live long and strong,” he assured them.

The outreach atmosphere was warm and community-driven. Free medical services were offered, including blood sugar and blood pressure checks, tuberculosis screening, and general medical consultations. Pharmacists also dispensed free medications to those diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Sunday Ufuoma, said, “This is my first time getting tested for diabetes. I’ve been feeling weak for months, but now I know what to do. God bless Senator Dafinone for remembering us.”

Another participant, Mrs. Rukevwe Ebireri, a petty trader, could not hide her joy after her test came out normal. “I sell garri and sugar every day but never knew the danger of too much sugar,” she said with a laugh. “The doctors explained things in a way I could understand. I’ve learnt a lot today.”

Health volunteers also spoke about the experience. Nurse Oghenefejiro Ude, one of the coordinators, said, “What touched me most was the gratitude from the elderly. Many of them had never checked their blood pressure before. You could see relief and happiness on their faces.”

By 3:30 p.m., the programme came to a close with participants singing songs of appreciation to the organisers. Emudianughe thanked the Ethiope West Health Authority for its collaboration and promised that more interventions were coming. “This is only the second stop,” she said. “We will continue until every LGA in Delta Central is covered. Health should never be a privilege — it’s a right.”

For many in Ethiope West, the outreach was more than a medical event; it was a moment of hope. As Mr. Ofomala summed it up: “When you save a life, you build a stronger community. That’s the legacy Senator Dafinone is leaving behind.”

