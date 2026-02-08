Dafinone Extends His Sincere Congratulation  To Matthew Tonlagha on His 50th Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Edeh has extended his sincere congratulations to the Chairman of Maton Engineering Limited, Engr. Matthew Tonlagha, as he marks the landmark occasion of his 50th birthday, adding that reaching this golden jubilee is a testament to the grace of God and a life lived with intentionality, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of our people.

Dafinone who made comment in a statement said Tonlagha professional trajectory is distinguished not only by technical excellence but by a profound sense of patriotism stressing that as a stakeholder in the Niger Delta, your dedication to peace-building and regional stability has been exemplary.

“Your philanthropic interventions have provided a lifeline to many, demonstrating a rare spirit of selflessness and a deep-seated empathy for the underserved. You have proven that true leadership is measured by the number of lives uplifted and the legacies of kindness established along the way.

“As you enter this new chapter of your life, I pray that the Almighty grants you increased wisdom, divine health, and the strength to continue your noble work. May your contributions to the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large continue to flourish, and may your future be filled with the same grace and distinction that have characterized your first fifty years,” the statement read.

