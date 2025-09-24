Dafinone Expresses Grief, Shock Over Olorogun Oscar Ibru’s Demise, Condoles Family

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator (Olorogun) Ede Dafinone has expressed shock over the pronouncement of the death of Olorogun Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru, distinguished businessman, philanthropist, and eldest son of the late Chief Michael Ibru.

He said his sudden departure leaves a profound void not only in the illustrious Ibru family, but also in the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, and indeed, Nigeria as a whole.

Dafinone in a statement made available to Urhobotoday stated, “I received with deep shock and sadness the news of the passing of Olorogun Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru, distinguished businessman, philanthropist, and eldest son of the late Chief Michael Ibru. At 67, his sudden departure leaves a profound void not only in the illustrious Ibru family, but also in the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, and indeed, Nigeria as a whole.

“Olorogun Oscar Ibru was more than the eldest son of the late Olorogun Michael Ibru, founder of the Ibru Organisation. He was a worthy torchbearer of that great legacy, who steered the family’s vast interests in shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and philanthropy with uncommon vision. His career, which began at The Guardian newspaper and blossomed into leadership within the Ibru Organisation, was marked by diligence, innovation, and a deep sense of responsibility to his people.

“Beyond the boardroom, he was a man of compassion and impact. His commitment to youth empowerment, through initiatives such as the Dream Child Foundation, as well as his numerous interventions in relief efforts for displaced persons, stand as enduring testimonies to his generosity and love for humanity. In him, the Urhobo Nation found a true ambassador—proud of his roots, unafraid to engage the modern world, and always eager to uplift others.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, Chief Wanda Ibru, his children, the entire Ibru family, and by extension the Urhobo people. May you find comfort in the knowledge that Olorogun Oscar Ibru lived a life of purpose, excellence, and service. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the shining example he leaves behind for generations to emulate.

:May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp email: labakevwe 2348023773039 or @yahoo.com