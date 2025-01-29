Dafinone Congratulates Towuru On His Elevation As Deputy Inspector General Of Police

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone has congratulated Jonathan Towuru on his promotion as Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) overseeing the Force Criminal Investigation Department ((FCID).

DIG Towuru hailed from Ovwodokpokpor of Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dafinone who made the congratulation message on his facebook page said, “I had the pleasure of receiving DIG Jonathan Towuru following his recent promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) overseeing the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

“As a distinguished son of the Ovwodokpokpor Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, his elevation is a source of pride to the entire Urhobo Nation.

“DIG Towuru is recognized for his dedication to duty, commitment to ethical practices, and efforts to enhance the welfare of police personnel.

“His extensive experience and leadership have been instrumental in various capacities within the Nigeria Police Force.

“Please join me in congratulating DIG Jonathan Towuru on this well-deserved promotion! May his leadership continue to inspire excellence in service to our nation.”

