Dafinone Commissions FUPRE SUG Relaxation Centre,  Reaffirms Support For Youth Initiatives

LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone on Monday commissioned the Students’ Union Government (SUG) Relaxation Centre at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), describing the project as a strong demonstration of creativity, commitment, and purposeful leadership by the student body.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Delta Central senator said the project was “a clear testament to the creativity, dedication, and commitment of the student leadership to enhancing campus life and student welfare.”

Senator Dafinone recalled that the SUG leadership had paid him a courtesy visit two months earlier to express their appreciation for his contributions to the institution, including the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern 50-bedroom hostel at FUPRE. He noted that it was during that visit that he was invited to commission the students’ projects.

"It is especially gratifying to recall that two months ago, the SUG leadership paid me a courtesy visit to express appreciation for my contributions to FUPRE, including the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern 50-bedroom hostel," he said, adding, "During that visit, I was invited to commission their student-led projects on campus, and I was pleased to honour that invitation today."

The senator reaffirmed his support for youth-focused initiatives, stressing that investments in student welfare and leadership development were critical to institutional growth. “I am delighted to support youth-driven initiatives and purposeful leadership,” Dafinone said, noting that the Relaxation Centre and the hostel project reflected a shared commitment to “empowering young leaders, improving student welfare, and promoting institutional growth.”

Commending the SUG leadership and the wider student community for the successful delivery of the project, Senator Dafinone described their effort as inspiring.

“I commend Comr. Edemaki Ota Etiosa, the SUG leadership, and all the students who contributed to the successful delivery of this project. Your dedication is inspiring,” he said, urging them to “continue upholding high standards of leadership, service, and excellence.”

The newly commissioned SUG Relaxation Centre is expected to enhance students’ recreational experience on campus and complement the university’s ongoing infrastructural developments.

