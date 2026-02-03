Dafinone Assures Tinubu, Oborevwori Of APC Overwhelming Victory In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central, on Sunday declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would secure overwhelming victories for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2027 general elections, as the Sapele chapter of the Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, OSU, was inaugurated.

Dafinone, who addressed thousands of party members and supporters at the Sapele Local Government Council Secretariat, Sapele, said the APC was not aiming for narrow victories but for massive votes that would strengthen the constituency’s political relevance.

According to him, Sapele’s performance at the polls would determine the level of attention and development it attracts, stressing that strong voter turnout was critical to the area’s future.

The senator urged party members to demonstrate unity and visible loyalty to both the state and federal governments, noting that sustained support for President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori was necessary for the dividends of democracy to reach the grassroots.

He congratulated the newly inaugurated executives of the Sapele chapter of OSU, assuring them of the support of his office and charging them to ensure that the APC recorded clear victories across all wards in the area.

The inauguration attracted a large turnout of supporters from across Sapele, with the council secretariat and adjoining spaces filled by party members dressed predominantly in yellow and white colours.

OSU Coordinator, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, said the OSU structure was formed on April 4, 2025, to rally support for what he described as a performing government at both the federal and state levels.

Ighrakpata noted that the body brought together members across political and ethnic lines, united by confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Barr Kingsley Esiso, who also addressed the gathering, said the objective of OSU was to ensure that Governor Oborevwori returned to Government House in 2027.

He urged the newly inaugurated executives to immediately commence grassroots mobilisation, including party registration and voter engagement across communities in Sapele.

Deputy Chairman of the APC in Delta State, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, said the turnout reflected growing confidence in the APC, adding that the party was consolidating its base ahead of the next general elections.

