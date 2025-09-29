Dafinone Applauds Achievements Of Agbon Monarch As He Celebrates 75-Years Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central, Distinguished Senator Ede Dafinone, has joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating His Royal Majesty, Ogurime-rime Ukori I, Michael Omeru, CON, the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, on the joyous occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

“As you reach this milestone, Your Majesty, we reflect on a reign marked by dignity, progress, and devotion to your people. Since ascending the throne in February 2013, you have built on the legacy of your predecessor — the late Chamberlain Orovwuje, Ogurimerime I, — and guided Agbon into an era of renewed cultural pride and development.”

In a statement made available to Urhobotoday the Senator applauded His Majesty’s exemplary leadership, which has fostered unity, progress, and cultural pride not only in Agbon Kingdom but across Urhobo land and Delta State.

“Your reign has brought immense blessings to our people. You remain a beacon of wisdom, a custodian of our cherished traditions, and a pillar of strength for the Urhobo nation,” Dafinone said.

The Senator further commended the monarch’s commitment to youth development, community advancement, and peaceful coexistence.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central, I celebrate this remarkable milestone of 75 years, I pray the good Lord grants you many more years of good health, divine wisdom, and strength to continue to guide your people and contribute to the progress of our dear senatorial district” he added.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com