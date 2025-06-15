Crisis Looms In Delta APC: Okowa, D/Gov, Elumelu, Others Absent As Nwoko Hosts Party Meeting

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Crisis Loom in Delta State All Progressive Congress (APC) as the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, a former member of the House of Representatives Mr Ndudi Elumelu, among other leaders, were conspicuously absent at the All Progressives Congress leaders and stakeholders meeting held at the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko’s house on Saturday.

The meeting, which was hosted by Nwoko at his country home, Idumuje Ugboko, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, resolved to work for stronger unity of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The stakeholders comprising APC chieftains, leaders, elders, youths, members and supporters of the party in the senatorial district reaffirmed their commitment towards the realisation of the creation of Anioma State from the present Delta State.

Recall that a few weeks ago, when the meeting was fixed, the deputy governor, Onyeme, who claimed to be the APC leader in Delta North senatorial district, according to the party constitution, had queried the rationale behind fixing the APC meeting in Nwoko’s house.

Beside, there have been leadership issues between Ifeanyi Okowa/ Monday Onyeme, and Senator Ned Nwoko, right from the PDP now to the APC.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC Delta North Senatorial District, Chief Eluaka Adizue, urged those who recently joined the party to register at their various wards along with the ongoing online membership registration.

Speaking further, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, called for the reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party for stronger unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We are not having a party to divide us. We are having a party to unify and unite everybody. We must unite the party, particularly in Delta North”, stated Ochei.

