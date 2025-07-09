Court Strikes Out Pastor’s Tenancy Case Against Journalist In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Area Customary Court III, sitting in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, has struck out Pastor Sunday Ogbogho’s tenancy issues (civil suit) instituted against one of his tenants, Kenneth Orusi, for lack of diligent prosecution.

The three-member panel, chaired by D.O. Oghome Esq., with Mrs. Igboh Winnie and Mrs. Nmah Leticia, ruled that the plaintiff, Pastor Ogbogho, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, had demonstrated no commitment to pursue his claims and thus forfeited his right to have the case heard.

The court judgement in suit No. OSCC/111/72/2025, certified on June 26, 2025, states that the plaintiff’s repeated absence from the court demonstrates a lack of seriousness in seeking justice.

The proceedings in the tenancy dispute between the claimant and his tenant, Kenneth Orusi, a Journalist, had witnessed numerous stalemates following the initial absence of the Presiding Chairman and members of the Area Customary Court, prompting the first adjournment of the matter to April 24, 2025, for hearing.

However, on the adjourned date, the claimant failed to appear before the court, resulting in a further adjournment of the case to June 26, 2025.

At the resumed hearing on June 26, 2025, the claimant was once again absent without explanation.

However, the defendant was present at the court on both occasions to defend the case.

Following the plaintiff’s repeated refusal to show up, the Presiding Chairman and his two other panel members struck out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.

