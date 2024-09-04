Coup D’état In Nigeria: IGP Stop Crying Wolf

Share This





















By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It is laughable that the Nigerian Police Force is charging #EndHunger protesters for purported plot to overthrow Tinubu as president.

Of course what do you expect from our IInspector General of Police whose years of service has been extended to the detriment of the Nigerian Police Force and Nigeria as a whole.

The police allegation of a coup against Tinubu by Nigerians protesting of hunger is diversionary and the height of sycophancy.

If not that the police have lost it, at best those arraigned would have been charged for the road blockage, obstruction of traffic, arson, destruction of private and public properties, looting and assault, etc not treasonable felony.

If the police and Federal Government of Nigeria thinks that by charging Nigerians to court on spurious and trumped up charges will stop them from protesting of hunger, then they need to do a rethink.

Hunger revolt is not what can be swept under the carpet, it is self evidencing, cannot be suppressed, hidden or postponed.

It is like a vulcano giving signs until it erupts burning and melting anything on its part.

The #endsars , #endbadgovernance, #end hunger protests in Nigeria are pre- ejaculations. When ejaculation proper will occur our oppressors will not be able to hold it back. It is going to be torrential and unstoppable.

In the interim, on the issue of a coup d’état in Nigeria, I advice our Tiger Inspector General of the Nigerian Police to stop crying wolf

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo a lawyer and human right activist writes from Lagos

