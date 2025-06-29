Council Chairman Laments Deplorable State Of Ughelli Township Stadium, Promises To Appeal For  Delta  Govt’s Intervention

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ughelli North Local Government Council Executive Chairman, Hon (Barr) Jaro Egbo has said he is perfecting plans to officially appeal to the Delta State Government to possibly include the reconstruction of the Ughelli Township Stadium in the 2026 fiscal year budget noting that the facility requires urgent intervention of higher authorities.

Egbo made this disclosure when fielding questions from newsmen during his inspection of the stadium, an exercise which marked part of his June 2025 environmental sanitation oversight tour.

The Ughelli North council chairman had lamented the deplorable condition of the stadium on inspection of the facility Saturday 28th June following a seeming outcry by sports’ lovers who patronize the place for sporting activities.

In furtherance of the chairman’s reaction, he highlighted the importance of sports among the teeming youths and the attendant socio economic benefits associated with it both at the local and international levels.

Bemoaning the situation, the Ughelli Township Stadium has come under focus as the council boss observed in course of the sanitation the dilapidated conditions of the sporting facility, stressing that conscious effort must be activated to remedy the situation.

In his words, “this same facility which has produced a number of world class footballers and sprinters has been abandoned to fate, but this cannot continue under my watch. Sincere efforts must be made to salvage the situation.”

Pained by this, Hon Egbo hinted of his plan to reach out to the state government for adequate attention with a view to reconstructing the facility impressing that Ughelli remains a sporting hub and would therefore seek the state government’s urgent intervention to recover it.

