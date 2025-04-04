Corruption, Extortion, Insecurity Threaten Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda

Share This





















By Akpovoke Otiti

LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State is on the brink of a serious crisis as corruption, extortion, and insecurity plague its governance. Some local government chairmen and political appointees, rather than serving the people, have turned into agents of destruction. Their actions threaten the stability of the state and sabotage the MORE Agenda of Governor Oborevwori’s administration. If urgent action is not taken, the consequences could be disastrous.

In Oshimili South, small business owners in Asaba are being suffocated by outrageous levies imposed by the council. Reports indicate that traders are forced to pay as much as N60,000, a crushing amount that threatens their survival. These unjust demands have ignited widespread anger among the affected women, who have vowed to take to the streets in protest if the levy is not reduced. This reckless exploitation of struggling entrepreneurs is a direct attack on the state’s economic growth and must be addressed immediately.

At the same time, keke (tricycle) riders across Delta State are facing brutal extortion from certain committee members. These officials, rather than supporting the transport sector, are using their positions to fleece innocent operators. This unchecked corruption has made daily survival increasingly difficult for hardworking citizens, further deepening the hardship across the state. Such criminal acts must not be tolerated, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, insecurity continues to spread like wildfire, turning parts of Delta State into theatres of bloodshed. Criminal activities have escalated, putting lives and businesses at risk. The state government’s failure to tackle this menace with firm action has only emboldened those who profit from chaos. Without immediate intervention, the safety of Delta’s residents will remain under threat, undermining the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

The people of Delta State demand accountability. The government must act decisively to root out corruption, stop the extortion of its citizens, and restore security. The MORE Agenda cannot succeed under a climate of exploitation and lawlessness. Governor Oborevwori must rise to the occasion, dismantle these criminal networks, and prove that his administration is truly for the people. The time for action is now.

A journalist, Akpovoke Otiti writes from Asaba, Delta state

