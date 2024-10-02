Convener Of Orerokpe 10km Road Race Promises To Develop Young Athletes For Int’l Competition

Share This

























LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 29 participants took part in the Orerokpe 10 km road race pre-tournament competition held at Steven Keshi stadium, Asaba, Delta state over the weekend.

The convener of the Road Race, Dr. Chris Ovie said that the purpose of the event was primarily to discover more athletes in the environment.

According to him, we want and see how they can be groomed to make impact in the society and make the athletes utilize their God given talents.

He said the first pretournament trial took place in Benin City on August 21, 2024 followed by the one in Asaba even as another one will hold in Warri on October 26th before the final that will hold on December 7 at Orerokpe, the headquaters of Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dr. Ovie said that the final will be open to all competitors across the world and it will grow over the time to become a globally accepted event that will attract athletes from every part of the world.

He observed that the development of the race will bring global athletes and all those in the athletic world to Nigeria and promised to make this one a unique engagement.

He however did not disclose what will be the prize money for the winners but assured that something meaningful will be on offer.

Meanwhile Embah Godspower emerged the winner of the Orerokpe 10 KM Road pre-race tournament, finishing the 5km preparatory race in 17.47minutes.

A 16 year old Okpanam High School student was determined to prove that he is capable of making a mark at the run off events.

15 years old David Udoh from Weat End Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, came second position, finishing at 18.27minutes while Akpata Onyeluka from Zappa Basic Secondary School came third within 18.53 minutes

Olumide Elizabeth, a 13 year old Okpanam High School student, is the first among the three female athletes that took part in the race.

Blue Print

