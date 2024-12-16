Communiqué Issued at the 2024 Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) Convention in Asaba, Delta State 

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I am pleased to present the communique from our 2024 Convention and Lecture Series, themed “Security Challenges: Finding Implementable Local Solutions.”

The event brought together stakeholders from diverse sectors and featured ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, MNIPR, MIPRA, FCAI, the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, as the Guest Speaker. His insightful contributions, alongside a panel of seasoned discussants on security and social issues, provided valuable perspectives on addressing security challenges. The esteemed panel included Amb. (Past) Edewor Egedegbe, Founding Executive Director of Value Rebirth Initiative; Bridget Dominion Foh Affiah, Executive Director of The Ideal Women Advancement Initiative; Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, Head of Defense/Security Affairs at The Guardian Newspaper; and Prof. Emmanus Odikaeseme, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Delta State.

The event was chaired by Elder Emma Ogidi, FCE, FNIPR, and former Security Adviser on Neighbourhood Watch, the Delta State Governor.

We were honoured by the presence of the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, as the Special Guest of Honour. The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Imomotimi Guwor, represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nkem Nwaeke, served as the Guest of Honour. Also represented were the Commissioner of Police, Delta State; the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Correctional Service; the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Their participation, alongside interest groups such as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Delta State Chapter, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), underscored a shared commitment to fostering innovative and practical solutions for enhanced community safety and social harmony.

This event was made possible with the support of various organizations and individuals, including the Delta State Government, Tantita Security Services Limited, Elysian Homes and Properties, the Delta State Ministry of Information, the Delta State Ministry of Health, the Delta State Orientation Bureau, the Office of the Senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, the Delta State Broadcasting Service, Asaba and News Central, Lagos.

This communique encapsulates the robust deliberations and resolutions from the event, highlighting the urgent need for collaborative efforts, equity, and moral rejuvenation in tackling security and societal challenges. We remain steadfast in our mission to drive conversations and actions that promote societal transformation.

The communique outlined the following resolutions:

Security is a Collective Responsibility

Security should not be solely left to security agencies. Every individual has a role to play in ensuring a safer society, fostering a communal effort to tackle insecurity effectively.

Empowering Traditional Rulers

Traditional rulers should be vested with more authority to secure their communities. Their intimate knowledge of the people and the terrain makes them more effective in addressing local security challenges compared to external security personnel.

Community-Driven Security Solutions

Communities must take proactive measures to address security issues within their jurisdictions. Local solutions are deemed the most effective, as most security challenges originate from within communities where people know one another.

Discouraging the Celebration of Questionable Wealth

Society, including individuals, religious organizations, and families, must desist from celebrating or glorifying individuals whose wealth sources are questionable.

Rejecting Untraceable Financial Gifts

Parents and religious groups must refuse financial gifts from individuals with untraceable sources of wealth. Instead, such acts should be publicly rebuked to set a moral precedent.

Promoting Equity, Justice, and Fairness

Government officials must exhibit fairness and justice in their dealings with all citizens, irrespective of social or economic status. Bias toward the wealthy at the expense of the less privileged must be eradicated.

Reforming Police Strategies

The Nigeria Police Force must adopt more flexible and community-centred approaches to security issues. The forum supported the implementation of community policing as a strategy to curb crime effectively at the grassroots level.

Economic Challenges Are No Excuse for Crime

Economic hardship should not serve as justification for engaging in criminal activities. The law remains unyielding in prosecuting offenders who hide under such excuses.

Incorporating Security Education into School Curricula

The school curriculum should be revised to introduce security education as a subject in both primary and secondary schools. This will equip young people with the knowledge to understand and address security challenges.

Vigilance Among POS Operators and Okada Riders

Point of Sale (POS) operators and commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders must remain vigilant to avoid being used by criminals for illicit activities and as tools for escape.

Communal Responsibility in Security Management

Citizens and communities must stop blaming the government entirely for security failures. Instead, they should devise practical strategies to improve their collective well-being and address security issues locally.

Traditional Rulers Must Uphold Integrity

Traditional rulers must avoid involvement in criminal activities. They should act as custodians of morality and security within their domains, refusing to aid or abet criminal elements.

Restoring Moral Values

There is an urgent need for a societal rebirth to restore lost moral values. This includes rejecting behaviors that debase individuals and communities, thereby fostering integrity and accountability.

Criminalizing Result Forgery by Parents

Parents who buy or forge examination results for their children should be regarded as criminals and face prosecution. Such actions undermine societal values and erode trust in educational institutions.

Revisiting Traditional Crime-Combating Methods

Age-long and culturally rooted methods of combating crime should be explored and integrated into modern security strategies.

Ending Politically Motivated Crime Support

Public officials must refrain from encouraging or supporting criminal activities at the grassroots level for political expediency. Such actions compromise the security and stability of local communities.

The communique reflects a commitment to fostering a secure and morally upright society through individual, communal, and institutional efforts. The DOPF remains steadfast in its role as a voice for societal transformation and accountability.

The Communique Draft Committee

Augustine Oyibode Kenneth Orusi

Chairman Secretary

Emmanuel O. Enebeli, ANIPR

Chairman, Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF)

