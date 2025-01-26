Cholera Disease Hits Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-THE Delta State Government, Friday, confirmed the outbreak of cholera at Ikpide-Irri community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the State. It however, said no death had been recorded as a result of the outbreak in the area as was being insinuated.

Reports in multiple sources said five persons died as a result of the cholera outbreak in the community.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme said the situation was under control.

He disclosed that two persons that died in the area were not as a result of the cholera outbreak.

Onojaeme said: “The death of two people in Ikpide-Irri was not related to the cholera that happened in that community. In most cases that we collected samples for test, the results are yet to be out, so they are not confirmed cases.

“The State Epidemiology Unit mobilised immediately we got wind of the outbreak and we brought commodities like drugs and portable water to the community. The State Epidemiology Unit was accompanied by the Isoko South Local Government Area Chairman. They did a lot of advocacy to the people on the need to improve personal hygiene and also take portable water.

“We gave them tablets will help them purify their water. We also gave them health education and the ones that were sick were treated. I can tell you categorically clear that the outbreak is fully under control.”

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com