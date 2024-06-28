Chief Omirhobo Urges Tinubu To Teach Nigerians How To Fish, Not N50k Palliative

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has advised President Bola Tinubu to teach Nigerians how to fish and not granting of N50,000 uplift grants for 3.6m Nigerian families.

The lawyer demand came as a result of Tinubu has approval of an uplift grant of N50,000 under the National Construction and Household Support Programme for 3.6m Nigerian families.

The initiative according to Presidential spokesman Chief Ajuri Ngelale will deliver N50,000 to 100,000 families in each state for three months.

He added that the disbursement of the Tinubu uplift grant to families will occur over a three-month period, according to presidential spokesman Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

Reacting to the pronouncement in his X platform with the caption “Teach Nigerians How To Fish Not To Eat Fish” Omirhobo said approach of government of giving palliatives and handouts to Nigerian must stop because it is wasteful and not effective.

The activitist who disxlosed that N50,000 cannot cook a pot of soup in present day Nigeria, argued that 99% of government palliatives and handouts do not get to the beneficiaries but end up in private accounts and pockets of public officers.

According to him, “I just read that Tinubu approved N50,000 uplift grant for 3.6m Nigerian families and I said to myself this approach of government giving palliatives and handouts to Nigerian must stop because it is wasteful and not effective .

“By the way what is N50,000?. Can it cook a pot of soup in present day Nigeria? By the time you buy a paint of garri, beans and rice the money is gone . Not taking into consideration tomatoes , pepper , onions , oil and other condiments or protein .

“Nigerians are not lazy people let’s teach them how to fish not to eat fish. 99% of government palliatives and handouts do not get to the beneficiaries. They end up in private accounts and pockets of public officers.

“We need affordable energy , reasonable taxes , security to enable us go back to our farms , good government policies to attract foreign investors , diversification of the Nigerian economy , autonomy of the component parts of the country , resource control of the owners of the resources etc to make Nigeria great again .

