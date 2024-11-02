Chief Omirhobo Knocks Attorney General Over Arraignment Of  Minors For Treason

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activists, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has knocked the Attorney General on arraignment of minors for treason over allegation of protest.

Recall that 76 suspects, including 32 minors, were arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August.

The defendants, who have been in detention for three months, were arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja); as well as Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states.

They were arraigned by the Inspector General of Police on 10 counts bordering on treason, intent to destabilise Nigeria and inciting to mutiny by calling on the military to take over the government from President Bola Tinubu, among others.

Reacting to the arraignment of the minors in his X platform formerly tweeter, malcolminfiniti, he argued that if the AG had done his homework and is sincere with himself he would have known that these minors were simply exercising their fundamental rights and should not have been arraigned for treasons.

He wondered if it is Tinubu that is directing the Attorney General or it is the Attorney that suppose to direct the President for legal matters?

“ATTORNEY GENERAL WEN NO , NO EM WORK NA PAKO . So Attorney General of the Federation na Tinubu go dey direct you , ABI na you go direct Tinubu for legal matters ?

“If the AG had done his homework and is sincere with himself he would have known that these minors were simply exercising their fundamental rights and should not have been arraigned for treasons .

“By the way what happened to our Juvenile Courts? What happened to Remand Homes? AG wen no , no em work na Pako.” Omirhobo queried.

For media davert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com