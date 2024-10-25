Published On: Fri, Oct 25th, 2024

Chief Omirhobo Faults  Tinubu Scrapping Of  Niger Delta Ministry

LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief  (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo  has  faulted the  scrapping of Niger Delta Ministry by President Bola Tinubu  The erudite legal luminary ascribed the scrapping  of the Ministry to throwing away the baby and the bath water.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu  on Wednesday  announced the scrapping of Niger Delta  and Sports  ministries and realigned others.

The Ministry of Niger Delta is renamed Ministry of Regional Development incorporating all regional development bodies such as the North-East, North West, and other development commissions.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

Reacting to the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry on his X Platform @Malcolminfiniti, Omirhobo argued that if the Niger Delta Ministry, officially known as the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs,  established  since 2008 by the Federal Government has woefully  failed to achieve  it’s aim and objectives  of coordinating development projects, addressing the  socio-economic challenges and promoting  peace and stability. in the Niger Delta region , the proper thing for Tinubu to do is to rejig it not scrap it .

“Today in the Niger Delta, there is abject poverty despite providing Nigeria with over 90 percent of its revenue, the land and water polluted,  no roads , no bridges and  no water ways etc.

“The beneficiaries of the ministry should not be made to suffer for the actions of  corrupt government officials .Scraping the Niger Delta Ministry is like throwing away the baby with the bath water .

“I hope the Federal Government will be ready if her rash and erratic  action result in any form of   restiveness which is one of the reasons why the ministry was established in the first place.

“If Tinubu is making sense why not also scrap the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development   since we already have a  ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development,” he argued.

