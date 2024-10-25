Chief Omirhobo Faults  Tinubu Scrapping Of  Niger Delta Ministry

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has faulted the scrapping of Niger Delta Ministry by President Bola Tinubu The erudite legal luminary ascribed the scrapping of the Ministry to throwing away the baby and the bath water.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the scrapping of Niger Delta and Sports ministries and realigned others.

The Ministry of Niger Delta is renamed Ministry of Regional Development incorporating all regional development bodies such as the North-East, North West, and other development commissions.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

Reacting to the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry on his X Platform @Malcolminfiniti, Omirhobo argued that if the Niger Delta Ministry, officially known as the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, established since 2008 by the Federal Government has woefully failed to achieve it’s aim and objectives of coordinating development projects, addressing the socio-economic challenges and promoting peace and stability. in the Niger Delta region , the proper thing for Tinubu to do is to rejig it not scrap it .

“Today in the Niger Delta, there is abject poverty despite providing Nigeria with over 90 percent of its revenue, the land and water polluted, no roads , no bridges and no water ways etc.

“The beneficiaries of the ministry should not be made to suffer for the actions of corrupt government officials .Scraping the Niger Delta Ministry is like throwing away the baby with the bath water .

“I hope the Federal Government will be ready if her rash and erratic action result in any form of restiveness which is one of the reasons why the ministry was established in the first place.

“If Tinubu is making sense why not also scrap the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development since we already have a ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development,” he argued.

