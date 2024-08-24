Chief Omirhobo Faults IGP’S Claim  Of Tinubu’s Transformation Of His Life

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has faulted Nigeria Inspector General Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun over his statement that his life was transformed after meeting President Tinubu in 1998.

Recalled that the IGP, while speaking at the unveiling of a book in his honour titled “Readings in Policing, Peace, and Security” in Abuja on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu made a significant impact in his life and career.

Egbetokun said he met Tinubu in 1998, and his life was transformed within 24 hours of the meeting.

According to him, “I thank the Almighty God by whose grace I’m alive today to receive this incredible honour. My life and career are a testament to God’s infinite mercy. It has been God all the way for me.

“As I’m standing here today, my mouth is filled with testimonies. I would have loved to share some of these testimonies, but today is not Thanksgiving day. I will, therefore, reserve the details for another day.

“I must, however, acknowledge the significant impact of a particular individual on my life and career. I met President Bola Tinubu in 1998, and that meeting produced a positive transformation in my life within 24 hours. That story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day.”

Reacting to the statement of the IGP on his X platform @MalcolmInfiniti, the Human Right lawyer admonished the Police Boss saying no wonder President Tinubu is getting the National Assembly to retain him in the Nigeria Police Force after he must have reached the retirement age and thereby disrupting the entire system and destroying some other fine officers career part.

“My life transformed after meeting Tinubu 1998 – Egbetokun. Small wonder why Tinubi is getting the National Assembly to amend the law to retain you in the Nigerian Police Force after you must have reached retirement age and thereby disrupting the entire system and destroying some other fine police officer’s career part,” Omirhobo stated on his X Platform.

