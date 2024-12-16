Chief Of Defence Staff Orders Investigation Into Death Of Okuama Leaders In Army Custody

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged deaths of two leaders of Okuama community in Delta State, Pa James Oghoroko and Pa Dennis Okugbaye while in custody of the Nigerian Army.

Oghoroko, the President-General of the Okuama community, and Pa Denis Okugbaye, the community’s treasurer reportedly died six days apart while being detained by the military.

The duo, along with four others; Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs Mabel Owhemu, and Mr Dennis Malaka were arrested and being detained in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in the community on March 14, during a peace mission aimed at resolving a dispute between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

However, for the first time on Monday, the military reacted to speculations that the two community leaders are dead.

Speakings at the End-of-Year Briefing by the Strategic Communications Interagency Committee (SCIPC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), on Monday in Abuja, the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, disclosed that the CDS has ordered investigation into claims that the two Okuama leaders are dead.

He said the report of the investigation is expected to be submitted today.

Responding to questions, Gusau said that the CDS had directed 6 Division Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, to conduct thorough investigation into the allegations, and submit its report on Monday, Dec. 16.

“Regarding allegations of deaths in detention over the weekend, headlines surfaced suggesting that individuals detained in connection with the Okuama incident had died.

“Immediately, the CDS directed an investigation to be conducted by the 6 Division any moment from now. We expect the findings on whether the claims are true or not. For now, these remain allegations.

“We are committed to uncovering the truth, and by tomorrow, we will have more details,” he said. NAN/PM NEWS

