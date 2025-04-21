Chief Malcolm Omirhobo Proffers Solution To Insecurity In Nigeria

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Presently, Nigeria is engrossed with insecurity which involves kidnappings, armed robbery, killing of innocent souls and banditry attack. It has become imminent that Nigerians cannot travel freely across the country without fear of being abducted for ransom or attack by armed gunmen.

Farmers can no longer go to farms for fear of being attacked by suspected gunmen. The story is the same across the breath and length of the country. Presently in Benue state, people are being slaughtered daily with no fewer than sixty people alleged to have been killed and there is no end in sight for stopping the unwarranted blood shedding.

To avoid this high rate of blood shedding across the country, so that the citizens can sleep with both eyes close, do their business without harassment and travel through the breath and length of of the country without fear of being abducted for ransom and other vices, Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has drawn out proposal for the Federal Government to implement to avoid the imminent break down of law and order in the country.

Itemizing what the Federal Government must do to avoid the imminent break down of law and order in Nigeria in his X platform former twitter , Omirhobo advised the Federal Government to unban Buhari’s executive order revoking gun licence to Nigerians to ensure that Nigerians have access to licence guns so that they can protect themselves from unwarranted attack from gunmen.

The erudite lawyer urged government to ban open grazing nation wide and replace it with ranching, adding that illegal hunting should be equally be ban.

“The Government should pursue justice for the victims of Fulani terrorists, rehabilitate and reintegrate the victims of Fulani terrorists, educate and create awareness to Nigerians , particularly the Fulanis that Nigeria is not the estate of Usman dan Fodio and does not belong to the Fulanis.

“The Government should recover all the land taken over and occupied by conquest by the Fulanis in Plateau , Benue , Kaduna , Zamfara , Kebbi, Niger etc back to their original owners and unarm all armed Fulani herdsmen without licence guns Prosecute Fulani herdsmen for criminal trespass . Arrest and prosecute those that are sponsoring and financing the Fulani herdsmen . Educate Nigerians on their right to self defence . Work with the Fulani communities to identify Fulanis who are not of Nigerian extraction and send them back to their countries,” he urged.

