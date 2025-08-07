Published On: Thu, Aug 7th, 2025

Celebration Of Life: Ganiga’s Family Announces Passage, Burial Ceremony Of Chief (Dr.) Aaron Ganiga

Ganiga Pa

Chief (Dr) Aaron Ganiga

LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With Gratitude to God Almighty for a life well  spent, the families of Late  Pa  Ganiga  and Late Madam Emadidi Ganiga of Agbaghwanre Family, both of Obromudu, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State announce the passing unto eternal glory of their beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and patriarch,  late Chief (Dr.) Aaron Okoro Ganiga.

A joint statement signed by Kenneth Ganiga for his children and Pa  Ojawevwi  Ganiga

for the family revealed that Chief Aaron Ganiga who is survived by   children, grand children, great grand children and other relatives died at the ripe age of 88 years.

The statement disclosed that the service of song will hold on Thursday, August 7,  2025 Service  at his  country home in  Obromudu, Off Old Benin Road , Oghara,  Delta State  at  4:00 pm

“ On Friday, August 8, 2025 by  8:00 Am the corpse  will departs Okparavero Mortuary, Sapele for His Sapele Compound, Ganiga Close, Off Omadogho Street, Ugbeyiyi, Sapele For A Brief Stop Over.

“By 9:00 am, it will lay  in State/ Funeral Service /Interment at his country home, Obromudu, Oghara, Ethiope West L. G. A, Delta State

“ By 12:00 noon, reception for esteemed invited guests, friends, associates, traditional chiefs will follows immediately at the  same venue.

“On Sunday, August 10, 2025, there will be thanksgiving Church service at  St. Marks Anglican Church, Ejemuonyavwe(Old Oghara Junction along Old Benin Rd), Oghara, Ethiope West L. G. A, Delta State by  9:00 am,” the statement disclosed.

For media advert, placement of publications, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

About the Author

labakevwe

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

SUPPORT-1.png
Close