Celebration Of Life: Ganiga’s Family Announces Passage, Burial Ceremony Of Chief (Dr.) Aaron Ganiga

LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With Gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent, the families of Late Pa Ganiga and Late Madam Emadidi Ganiga of Agbaghwanre Family, both of Obromudu, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State announce the passing unto eternal glory of their beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and patriarch, late Chief (Dr.) Aaron Okoro Ganiga.

A joint statement signed by Kenneth Ganiga for his children and Pa Ojawevwi Ganiga

for the family revealed that Chief Aaron Ganiga who is survived by children, grand children, great grand children and other relatives died at the ripe age of 88 years.

The statement disclosed that the service of song will hold on Thursday, August 7, 2025 Service at his country home in Obromudu, Off Old Benin Road , Oghara, Delta State at 4:00 pm

“ On Friday, August 8, 2025 by 8:00 Am the corpse will departs Okparavero Mortuary, Sapele for His Sapele Compound, Ganiga Close, Off Omadogho Street, Ugbeyiyi, Sapele For A Brief Stop Over.

“By 9:00 am, it will lay in State/ Funeral Service /Interment at his country home, Obromudu, Oghara, Ethiope West L. G. A, Delta State

“ By 12:00 noon, reception for esteemed invited guests, friends, associates, traditional chiefs will follows immediately at the same venue.

“On Sunday, August 10, 2025, there will be thanksgiving Church service at St. Marks Anglican Church, Ejemuonyavwe(Old Oghara Junction along Old Benin Rd), Oghara, Ethiope West L. G. A, Delta State by 9:00 am,” the statement disclosed.

