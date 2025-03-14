Celebrating Int’l Women’s Day: A Call To Action For Gender Equality

Share This





















By Prof. (Amb.) Edwin Igochie O.

LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-International Women’s Day is a momentous occasion that serves as a poignant reminder of the progress we have made towards achieving gender equality, while also acknowledging the significant work that remains to be done. As we celebrate this day, we honor the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations, and we reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where women and girls can thrive.

Despite the advancement we have made, women around the world still face numerous challenges. They continue to be disproportionately affected by poverty, violence and discrimination. They are underrepresented in leadership positions, and their voices are often silenced or marginalized. However, in the face of this obstacles, women have consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience, determination and strength.

To achieve a world where women and girls can strive, we must work together to dismantle the systemic barriers that perpetuate gender inequality. We must challenge patriarchal norms and stereotypes and promote inclusive policies and practices that recognizes the diversity and complexities of womens experiences. We must also recognize the intersecting forms of oppression that women face, including racism, ableism and classicism.

Furthermore, we must listen to and amplify the voice of women from marginalized communities and work in solidarity with them to address the unique challenges they face. We must also acknowledge the importance of mens participation and support in achieving gender equality, and encourage them to become allies and advocates for womens rights.

Policy changes at the local, national and international levels are also crucial to addressing the systemic barriers that perpetuate gender inequality. This includes, promoting inclusive policies and practices, increasing womens representation in leadership positions and providing access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

Education and awareness-raising efforts are also essential to challenging patriarchal norms and stereotypes, and promoting inclusive policies and practices. By promoting a culture of inclusivity and respect, we can create a world where women and girls can thrive. Women and girls deserve equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

The essential actions for achieving gender equality are to continue to raise our voice in unionism emphasizing on the following to includes;

Promoting inclusive policies and practices: Promote policies and practices that recognize the diversity and complexity of women experiences.

Challenge patriarchal norms and stereotypes: challenge norms and stereotype that perpetuate gender inequality.

Support women leadership: Support women leadership and increase womens representation in leadership positions.

Provide access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities: Provide access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities to help women and girls thrive.

Amplify womens voices: We must listen to and amplify the voices of women from marginalized communities, and work in solidarity with them to address the unique challenges they face.

Emphasizes Gender equality as a fundamental human right: Women and girls deserve equal access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

Engage in intersectional advocacy: We must recognize the intersecting forms of oppression that women face, and engage in advocacy effort that address these intersections.

Men participation is essential: We must encourage men to become allies and advocates for womens rights.

Support women-led organizations: Organizations led by women are often best positioned to address the unique challenges faced by women and girls.

Support policy challenges: We must support policy challenges at the local, national and international level that promote inclusive policies and practices, increase womens representation in leadership positions and provide access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Celebrate womens achievement: We must celebrate the achievements of women and girls and recognize the contributions they make to their communities and society.

Some of the Strategies for empowering women and girls are stated as following;

Education and awareness-raising: Educate people about the importance of gender equality and the challenges faced by women and girls.

Economic empowerment: Provide women and girls with access to economic opportunities and resources.

Leadership development: Develop leadership skills and capacities among women and girls.

Community engagement: Engage communities in promoting gender equality and challenging patriarchal norms and stereotypes.

Policy changes: Advocate for policy challenges that promote gender equality and challenge systemic barriers.

In conclusion, as we celebrate International Womens Day, let us recommit ourselves to the pursuit of gender equality and justice. Let us honor the legacy of the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations, and let us work together to create a world where women and girls can thrive.

By working together and supporting one another, we can create a world where women and girls have equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. A world where they can live free from fear of violence, discrimination, and marginalization. A world where they can thrive. Empowering women is not just a moral imperative, its also an economic one, because A womens rights are human rights, and human rights are womens rights

