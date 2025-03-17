Between Ogboru And Omo-Agege Who Is An Asset For Urhobo Nation?

Share This





















By Annabel Ogheneganre

LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hate speech, as the United Nations denotes it is an offensive discourse that targets a group or individual based on inherent characteristics, such as race, religion, or gender, and has the potential to threaten social and pollical harmony.

This occurs both offline and online, with the intention to discriminate against or degrade an individual or group. Most hate speeches stem from prejudices and long-held notions about individuals and groups. The most dangerous and destructive attributes of hate speeches is when they highlight a stereotypical profiling of a character no matter how good or bad the individual is.

In life and in politics, any stereotypical profiling of a character as completely good or evil is an evil in itself. No man born of a woman is entirely good or evil. The politics of Delta state is replete with evil characterization of opponents obviously for a pot of porridge or simply because of political affiliation and identity. An online and offline attack on Ovie Omo-Agege by some fans of Great Ogboru with a stereotypical mindset of infallibility of the fish merchant has been sustained over time with the intent of misinforming the public and wrongly profiling the former DSP without tangible alibi. It is so nauseating to see people spending so much energy and time to propagate and defend a level of ignorance and emptiness in political discourse.

Both on social media and public debates, some elements in the Great Ogboru political family have never spared Ovie Omo-Agege of attacks for reasons that are puerile and simply infantile. The language deployed by these commentators bear a lack of comprehension of the intricacies of political communication. The narratives by these unknown elements suggest that the ONLY problem in the way of Great Ogboru’s political glory is Ovie Omo-Agege. The attribute of such postulations is dangerous because the language of political communication has the power to either promote reconciliation or exacerbate polarization. These people think they are working for the interest of Great Ogboru, they are in fact his worst enemies.

Fabricating a lie against political opponents is the major preoccupation of these elements not minding the fact that the wicked concept of making up a false information to deceive some groups of people simply because of our political differences has continued to be the bane to our development and progress politically. Unfortunately, most of the posts on social media often contained hateful comments that fostered divisions among different political persuasions and individuals.

The toxic narrative of ‘us’ versus ‘them’ that permeated the discussions and posts have far-reaching consequences. They inadvertently nurture an environment where more discordant voices are advocating for the opposition to win election. This detrimental outcome risks depriving the opposition of the cohesive approach to the quest to dismantle the ruling party for any change in the governance of the state. Instead of advocating for an urgent need for reconciliation, unity, and embracing the diverse cultural fabric that defines the political space, a more rancorous and toxic narrative have dominated the political space.

For over 20 years, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has enjoyed robust goodwill from the people of Delta state for no discernible reason. Ask the average man on the street who has invested so much craving for his political fortune, they won’t be able to lay their hand on anything Ogboru has done right or anyway he has helped the cause of the common man. The love for the man was ignited by the failed Gideon Orkar coup, which he was alleged to have bankrolled. Many loved him for daring to challenge the military junta of the Babangida regime. He was a poster boy and a successful business man, no doubt. But there is nothing, absolutely nothing that can be attributed to this man as benefits to Urhobo since he first caused a major stir in the political arena. He has not held any political office, neither has he ever attracted an electric pole to any community in the state.

Contrast that with the former DSP, H.E Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who attracted several institutions, roads, street lights, transformers and jobs for several Urhobo people in just 8 years in the senate. He chose to divest his interest albeit temporarily to the senate, keeping his eyes on the ball in order to achieve his ultimate dream for the people. The list of his achievements is endless and the man is still very active in the street, requesting people to judge his achievements by his performance in the senate. The Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, and many other institutions and infrastructure are evidences of his incredible achievements over the years.

The question is simple, who, between Great Ovedje Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has achieved more for Urhobo in terms of general and political benefits for the people? What can one identify as achievements of both men in the state since their appearances on the political scene? Apart from emotional outbursts and the divisive sentiments being evoked in posts and undeserved profiling by supporters of Great Ogboru against Ovie Omo-Agege, what else can one deploy to discard the former DSP in favour of the fish merchant? Laying claim to superior popularity without corresponding benefits to the people is the bane of cohesive push for glory. The infallible Great Ogboru, who has never wronged anyone since he entered politics, is being touted to be interested in either senate or governor in 2027.

Whatever his ambition may be, the question subsists, what has he done for Urhobo to justify continued support for him, even when it has become obvious that the man lacks tact and the right temperament to nurture a political movement and navigate the turbulent whirlpool of political uncertainty in the coming dispensation? Take a glass of chilled water, ponder on the question and give a dispassionate overview of this question without lacing it with emotions and sentiments. Be fair to all and let the man with the right preparation and political energy lead the charge into 2027.

The hate speeches specifically designed to attack real or perceived aspects of an individual’s or group’s identity, including religion, descent, and gender, as well as other characteristics such as social background, disability, health status, or sexual orientation, among others are mundane attributes that cannot define performance in office. The highly divisive posts by Ogboru boys are being exploited by the uninformed to spread baseless conspiracy theories that hold no value to political wellbeing of the people. Most allegations are being made without any substantiated evidence, further fueling tensions in the opposition. I have said it again and again, no one group in the APC (Omo-Agege or Keyamo-led group) can defeat the PDP in 2027. Only a united and cohesive opposition, working with one goal in mind may send PDP packing from Denis Osadebey House in the coming election circle.

Annabel Ogheneganre writes from Abuja.

