Asari Dokubo Debunks Fejiro’s Claim On Tompolo, Maton Surveillance Contract, Says PINL Gets More

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LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Vociferous Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, has contradicted the repeated claims of investigative journalist, Fejiro Oliver, which insinuated that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo’s (aka Tompolo) company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and the firm owned by Engr. Matthew Tonlagha, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, enjoy the biggest pipeline surveillance contracts, awarded by the Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

Fejiro Oliver, had consistently posted on his Facebook page in the last one month, claiming that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, get a combined N2.1trillion pipeline surveillance contracts annually from NNPCL, insisting it was the highest contract sum awarded by NNPCL, when compared to rival indigenous firms.

Speaking during a live Facebook podcast on his Facebook page, Friday March 27, Asari Dokubo, alleged that The Olu of Warri (apparently referring to Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL) gets N2.7trillion pipeline surveillance contract annually from the NNPCL, while Tompolo (High Chief Government Ekpemupolo) through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Maton (Engr. Matthew Tonlagha) through Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, get a combined N2.1trillion annually from the pipeline surveillance contracts.

Dokubo, who asserted that he owes no one any apology, stated: “Everything I have in this world, it was Ijaw Nation that made me, I told the President that I was initially interested in the contract when he asked me. I told the President that I will offer assistance to Tompolo, Olu of Warri.

“When I was fighting Tompolo and others, you said I was a traitor, now that I have decided not to fight, you are still calling me a traitor.

“There is no way I will not have benefit, if they decentralize the contract (pipeline surveillance contract). I told Shoot-At-Sight (Chief Bibopere Ajube) when he came to see me that I am not going to fight.

“Why should the fight be only against Tompolo? Why is not against the Olu of Warri. I came out to speak, not because Tompolo gave me bribe, but because you have been telling me to speak out.”

FreshAngle

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