Asaba Traditional Council Bans  Ogbono Seed Across All  Indigenous Markets

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LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 14th Omu Ahaba of Asaba Community, Ada Biosah, alongside the Ndi Eze Ahaba, has prohibited the selling of ogbono seed, locally called Okoru Enu, across all indigenous markets.

The Omu is in charge of indigenous markets and women in Asaba.

Addressing journalists on Sunday in Asaba, the Omu explained that ogbono seed remained a forbidden item within Asaba communities, carrying longstanding traditional and spiritual implications observed since ancient times.

She disclosed that the Asagba of Asagba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, recently observed the open sale of the prohibited seed, prompting immediate sensitisation campaigns and enforcement measures across markets.

According to the Omu, union executives and market leaders will educate affected traders, while a task force committee will enforce compliance against anyone refusing to obey the traditional market prohibition.

She clarified that the directive does not prevent non-indigenes from consuming ogbono.

The Omu added that non-indigenes might purchase it outside Asaba, prepare it privately, while respecting Asaba’s longstanding cultural tradition.

The Ndi Eze Ahaba unanimously endorsed the directive, reaffirming unwavering support for the traditional institution.

They also pledged close collaboration with market leaders to ensure effective implementation and sustained compliance throughout Asaba.

(NAN)

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