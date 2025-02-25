APC  NWC  Debunks Media Report Of Inauguration Of Delta APC “ Leadership Council”

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has debunked report circulating in section of some media regarding the inauguration of the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Leadership Council “approved by the National Leadership of our great Party.”

The APC NWC in a statement titled, “Regarding Notice Of Inauguration Of Delta APC ‘Leadership Council’ ” signed by National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, Esq. made available to Urhobotoday, clarified that NWC did not grant approval for the inauguration or operation of the “Leadership Council” in the Delta State Chapter of the Party, as claimed by the reports.

According to the statement, “The said “Leadership Council” is not a body created or recognized under the Party’s Constitution which clearly spells out the statutory organs, structures and committees of the Party, and their respective powers and functions. The “Leadership Council” is not one of such constitutional organs, adhoc – structures or committees of the Party.”

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

REGARDING NOTICE OF INAUGURATION OF DELTA APC “LEADERSHIP COUNCIL”

The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party has been drawn to reports circulating in sections of the media regarding the inauguration of the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Leadership Council “approved by the National Leadership of our great Party.”

This is to clarify that the NWC did not grant approval for the inauguration or operation of the “Leadership Council” in the Delta State Chapter of our Party, as claimed by reports.

The said “Leadership Council” is not a body created or recognized under the Party’s Constitution which clearly spells out the statutory organs, structures and committees of the Party, and their respective powers and functions. The “Leadership Council” is not one of such constitutional organs, adhoc – structures or committees of the Party.

Signed:

Felix Morka, Esq.

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

