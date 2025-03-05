APC Is Set To End PDP’s Reign In Delta State In 2027-Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leveraging President Bola Tinubu’s landmark economic reforms and internal restructuring, as well as widespread discontent with the Oborevwori administration’s failures, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate, has confidently predicted an All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the 2027 Delta State governorship election.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Koko, Warri North, Omo-Agege reflected on the APC’s narrow loss in the 2023 governorship election, vowing to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election. “We came so close in 2023, but fell short by a whisker,” he said. “However, we’ve learned from our mistakes and are now more determined than ever to win Delta State for the APC.”

Omo-Agege rallied supporters, addressed post-election grievances, and rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of 4,000 votes for APC and 10,000 for PDP in Warri North, alleging systemic rigging by PDP. “Our votes were organic; theirs were products of writing,” he charged, recalling the PDP’s dubious record of delivering 68,000 votes in the area.

Senator Omo-Agege vigorously defended President Tinubu’s economic reforms, highlighting the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification. While acknowledging the initial hardships, he framed these measures as crucial for Nigeria’s and Delta State’s future development. “Although increased fuel, food, and forex prices cause pain, President Tinubu’s wise decision-making will yield a better future,” Omo-Agege stated. He noted that Delta State now receives more funds, as President Tinubu channels savings to states beyond Abuja. This, he believes, will have a transformative impact, tying the APC’s 2027 prospects to the president’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

The Delta State APC leader acknowledged strategic mistakes in response to stakeholders’ critiques, including the failure to integrate new members, which led to the alienation of loyalists. “We’ve paid the price for this oversight,” he admitted. “I should have fostered a stronger bond between old and new members. That error had significant consequences.”

He urged PDP members to defect, describing the ruling party as a “sinking ship” on the brink of collapse. While acknowledging that APC faces similar unity challenges, he downplayed internal friction as “growing pains” ahead of 2027. “Post-congress disputes are not unique to us; even the PDP is grappling with internal conflicts,” he argued.

The leader criticized members who boycotted polls due to grievances, labeling it self-sabotage. “Why stay home? Vote first, defend your votes, and then resolve issues. By staying away, we all lose,” he said, lamenting missed opportunities to secure seats in Asaba.

With humility, he acknowledged, “I’m no different from you. I make mistakes.” He pledged inclusive stakeholder engagement, emphasizing that “2027 demands unity. We must put aside divisions between old and new members and work together towards a common goal.”

Reiterating claims of being “robbed” of victory in the 2023 governorship election and Supreme Court ruling, Omo-Agege projected optimism, asserting that Tinubu’s policies would stabilize the economy by 2027, making APC the “natural choice” for voters seeking “democratic dividends.”

Concluding with a rallying cry, Omo-Agege declared, “2027 is our date with destiny. With Tinubu’s vision and achievements and our collective resolve, Delta will flip!” The hall erupted in cheers. However, to make this vision a reality, the APC must swiftly put its own house in order and unite behind its strongest candidate, thereby empowering itself to effectively challenge and dismantle the PDP’s deeply entrenched and powerful rigging machinery.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com